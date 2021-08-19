Chal Mera Putt 2 Film (2021) Solid, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Liberate Date, Poster

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Chal Mera Putt 2 is a Punjabi language film. The film liberate date is 27 August 2021. It comprises Garry Sandhu, Simi Chahal within the forged.

Tale

The plot revolves round a humorous circle of relatives and its occasions. Issues take a flip as they face complicated existence occasions in a humorous means. Will they be capable to take on the issues in combination simply?

Chal Mera Putt 2 Solid

  • Garry Sandhu as Deepa
  • Amrinder Gill as Jaswinder
  • Simi Chahal as Swaran Kaur
  • Nirmal Rishi
  • Agha Majid
  • Iftikhar Thakur
  • Nasir Chinyoti
  • Akram Udas
  • Seema Kaushal
  • Sanju Solanki
  • Navdeep Brar
  • Hardeep Gill
  • Gurshabad
  • Zafri Khan
  • Rubi Anam
  • Rup Khatkar

Director: Janjot Singh
Style: Comedy, Drama, Romance
Language: Punjabi
Liberate Date: 27 August 2021

Trailer

But to be launched

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here