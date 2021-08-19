Chal Mera Putt 2 Film (2021) Solid, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Liberate Date, Poster

Chal Mera Putt 2 is a Punjabi language film. The film liberate date is 27 August 2021. It comprises Garry Sandhu, Simi Chahal within the forged.
Tale
The plot revolves round a humorous circle of relatives and its occasions. Issues take a flip as they face complicated existence occasions in a humorous means. Will they be capable to take on the issues in combination simply?
Chal Mera Putt 2 Solid
- Garry Sandhu as Deepa
- Amrinder Gill as Jaswinder
- Simi Chahal as Swaran Kaur
- Nirmal Rishi
- Agha Majid
- Iftikhar Thakur
- Nasir Chinyoti
- Akram Udas
- Seema Kaushal
- Sanju Solanki
- Navdeep Brar
- Hardeep Gill
- Gurshabad
- Zafri Khan
- Rubi Anam
- Rup Khatkar
Director: Janjot Singh
Style: Comedy, Drama, Romance
Language: Punjabi
Liberate Date: 27 August 2021
Trailer
But to be launched