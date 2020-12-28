Challan of ‘Saxena ji’ cut in Lucknow, Police said- remove caste word

Lucknow: In Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh, Saxena ji’s UP Police has cut a challan of 500 rupees. Now you must be wondering who is this Saxena ji of Lucknow. Actually, they are not special but like ordinary citizens who put caste indicator words, lions-shayari, dialogue and colorful number plates on the back of their vehicles. Also Read – Most of the passengers who returned to Lucknow from UK stopped calling, Health Department officials upset

Actually in Lucknow, action has been taken on a person for writing the word caste indicator on vehicles, its video has gone viral on social media. In this video it appears that a policeman tries to tell Saxena ji about the new rules and orders, after which he says that we are challaning your car and deducts a challan of 500 rupees.

Commissioner of Police DK Thakur said that a person was going towards Kanpur via Naka police station. The man's car number was from Kanpur and a policeman Deepak Kumar stopped the van under vehicle checking. The vehicle was stopped by SI Deepak Kumar because Saxena ji was written on the back of the vehicle.

Explain that according to the new rule, caste words cannot be used behind any vehicle. After the said person was caught, he was made aware of the new rules and was asked to remove the caste word. It was also invoiced. Someone has made a video of this entire incident and has gone viral on social media.