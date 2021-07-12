Challenge UP: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will pass to Lucknow on July 14 below Challenge UP, will meet quite a lot of farmers unions

Challenge UP Congress Normal Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will consult with Lucknow on Wednesday (July 14) to release her ‘Challenge UP’ and take inventory of the election arrangements. Meeting elections are due within the state early subsequent yr. Priyanka Gandhi will grasp conferences with all state committees together with all district and town presidents and also will meet quite a lot of farmers unions.Additionally Learn – Lucknow: Two Al Qaeda-backed terrorists despatched to 14-day police remand, had deliberate to bomb many towns

She can even engage with teams of unemployed early life who're preventing quite a lot of recruitment problems. Priyanka Gandhi can even talk over with the state Congress leaders to arrange the celebration's manifesto for the following meeting elections. This would be the first bodily assembly of the Congress Normal Secretary within the state after the second one wave of the pandemic.

On Monday, he met the advisory council and expressed worry over the large-scale violence within the block leader elections in Uttar Pradesh. Congress has been opposing the emerging inflation within the nation and in UP additionally the celebration is attempting to enclose the BJP executive by means of elevating the problems of the folk.

Congress staff in Prayagraj on Monday protested towards gasoline hike and emerging inflation. State Secretary Sanjay Tiwari, who led the dharna, stated that ever for the reason that BJP executive got here to energy within the state, the costs of crucial commodities are expanding. The Congress will grasp a sit-in until July 17 on the state stage and can pressurize the call for to withdraw the costs of petroleum merchandise.

(Enter IANS)