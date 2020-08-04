Champions League 2019/20 fixtures on TV – schedule, channels, live stream, kick-off times

Brace yourselves, the king of home soccer tournaments is approaching with the 2019/20 Champions League knockout rounds primed to blow us all away as soon as once more.

The previous few years have thrown up a few of the most fascinating video games in world soccer together with Tottenham and Liverpool’s beautiful semi-final comebacks in opposition to Ajax and Barcelona final season.

Lionel Messi is able to dazzle as soon as once more on the continental stage, whereas Cristiano Ronaldo is able to rumble with Juventus as they goal for the trophy that has eluded them since 1996.

Manchester Metropolis – contemporary from a profitable enchantment in opposition to their European ban for subsequent season – are much-fancied to go all the way in which this time beneath Pep Guardiola’s stewardship however they face a dangerous path to the Champions League remaining, beginning with a second leg tie in opposition to Actual Madrid.

The common big-hitters are all out in power for the rest of the competitors which will probably be performed over the course of the following three weeks. Champions League video games through the week and at weekends. Sure, you learn that appropriately. Champions League on the weekends.

Champions League prime scorers face a mountainous activity of getting past Robert Lewandowski, however with a few of the abilities on show, you merely can’t rule anybody out.

Take a look at the upcoming Champions League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and the way to watch each sport live on TV and on-line.

When does the Champions League begin?

The Champions League formally returns on Friday seventh August 2020.

A number of spherical of 16 ties are but to be accomplished, with the second legs to be performed within the opening weekend.

From then, the knockout spherical will probably be performed with one leg, that means the quarter-final groups will probably be simply two video games from a spot within the remaining.

When is the Champions League remaining?

The competitors will draw to an in depth with the Champions League remaining at 8pm on Sunday 23rd August.

The sport will happen at Estadio da Luz, residence to Portuguese giants SL Benfica.

After all, it’s anticipated that the sport will probably be performed behind closed doorways, although by that point, small numbers of company might be able to attend. We’ll have to attend and see.

Find out how to watch Champions League live on TV within the UK

Champions League video games are proven live on BT Sport on TV, on-line and by way of the BT Sport app.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. For those who’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you possibly can add it to your present contract for an extra £15 per thirty days. You too can decide up a ‘Huge Sport’ package deal for £40 per thirty days which incorporates BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of NOW TV.

You too can purchase a month-to-month cross to BT Sport for simply £25 with out signing as much as a contract.

For those who don’t have or need BT broadband, you possibly can add BT Sport to present broadband or TV companies together with Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

There will even be highlights packages of each sport on-line after the ultimate whistle, and common TV highlights reveals.

Champions League 2019/20 fixtures

All UK times

Spherical of 16 – Second leg

Friday seventh August

Man Metropolis v Actual Madrid (8pm) BT Sport 1 – 2-1 agg

Juventus v Lyon (8pm) BT Sport 2 – 0-1 agg

Saturday eighth August

Barcelona v Napoli (8pm) BT Sport 2 – 1-1 agg

Bayern Munich v Chelsea (8pm) BT Sport 1 – 3-Zero agg

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 12th August

Atalanta v PSG (8pm) BT Sport 1

Thursday 13th August

RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid (8pm) BT Sport 1

Friday 14th August

Napoli/Barcelona v Chelsea/Bayern Munich (8pm)

Saturday 15th August

Actual Madrid/Man Metropolis v Lyon/Juventus (8pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 18th August

TBC v TBC

Wednesday 19th August

TBC v TBC

Remaining

Sunday 23rd August

TBC v TBC

