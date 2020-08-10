Champions League 2019/20 fixtures on TV – schedule, channels, live stream, kick-off times

Barely any competitors in world soccer can maintain a candle to the drama produced by the Champions League.

European soccer’s elite event has boasted a number of the most interesting video games in fashionable historical past over the previous few years, and with the event shifting at tempo into the quarter-finals, you may count on extra fireworks to return.

Cristiano Ronaldo has fallen, alongside together with his Juventus staff, however Lionel Messi continues to mild up the event, and he shall be entrance and centre within the greatest match-up of the competitors to this point this week.

Barcelona host Bayern Munich at an empty Nou Camp within the coming days, with Messi up towards Robert Lewandowski in a battle of two world-beating goalscorers.

Elsewhere, Manchester Metropolis’s perilous path to the Champions League last could have relented barely as Juventus had been edged out of the event by Lyon on away targets.

PSG and Atletico Madrid are among the many darkish horses to make a deep surge within the competitors, with the following week set to be pivotal.

Champions League high scorers face a mountainous activity of getting past Lewandowski, however with a number of the abilities on show, you merely can’t rule anybody out.

Each sport shall be live to take in on BT Sport – along with all upcoming Europa League fixtures – and we’ve acquired all the main points it’s worthwhile to know.

Take a look at the upcoming Champions League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how you can watch each sport live on TV and on-line.

When does the Champions League begin?

The Champions League formally returns on Friday seventh August 2020.

A number of spherical of 16 ties are but to be accomplished, with the second legs to be performed within the opening weekend.

From then, the knockout spherical shall be performed with one leg, that means the quarter-final groups shall be simply two video games from a spot within the last.

When is the Champions League last?

The competitors will draw to a detailed with the Champions League last at 8pm on Sunday 23rd August.

The sport will happen at Estadio da Luz, house to Portuguese giants SL Benfica.

After all, it’s anticipated that the sport shall be performed behind closed doorways, although by that point, small numbers of visitors could possibly attend. We’ll have to attend and see.

How you can watch Champions League live on TV within the UK

Champions League video games are proven live on BT Sport on TV, on-line and by way of the BT Sport app.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. When you’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you may add it to your present contract for an extra £15 per thirty days. You too can decide up a ‘Huge Sport’ package deal for £40 per thirty days which incorporates BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of NOW TV.

You too can purchase a month-to-month move to BT Sport for simply £25 with out signing as much as a contract.

When you don’t have or need BT broadband, you may add BT Sport to present broadband or TV companies together with Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

There may also be highlights packages of each sport on-line after the ultimate whistle, and common TV highlights reveals.

Champions League 2019/20 fixtures

All UK times

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 12th August

Atalanta v PSG (8pm) BT Sport 1

Thursday 13th August

RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid (8pm) BT Sport 1

Friday 14th August

Barcelona v Bayern Munich (8pm) BT Sport 1

Saturday 15th August

Man Metropolis v Lyon (8pm) BT Sport 1

Semi-finals

Tuesday 18th August

TBC v TBC

Wednesday 19th August

TBC v TBC

Remaining

Sunday 23rd August

TBC v TBC

Champions League outcomes

Friday seventh August

Man Metropolis 2-1 Actual Madrid (agg 4-2)

Juventus 2-1 Lyon (agg 2-2 – Lyon win on away targets)

Saturday eighth August

Barcelona 3-1 Napoli (agg 4-2)

Bayern Munich 4-1 Chelsea (agg 7-1)

