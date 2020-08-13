Champions League 2019/20 fixtures on TV – schedule, channels, live stream, kick-off times

The world’s most dramatic, home soccer event is screeching in the direction of the end line with seven extra Champions League fixtures to go within the house of per week.

UEFA’s showpiece membership event has boasted a few of the best video games in fashionable historical past over the previous few years, and you’ll count on extra magic moments given the contenders nonetheless within the combine.

Cristiano Ronaldo has fallen, alongside together with his Juventus staff, however Lionel Messi continues to gentle up the event regardless of Barcelona shedding a bit of of their edge in 2019/20. They participate within the largest match-up of the competitors to date this Friday.

Barcelona take on Bayern Munich this week because the guests’ hot-shot Robert Lewandowski battles to additional set up his place among the many Champions League high scorers.

Elsewhere, Manchester Metropolis’s perilous path to the Champions League last might have relented barely with Lyon up subsequent versus the staff they felled within the final spherical, Serie A champions Juventus.

PSG and Atletico Madrid are among the many darkish horses aiming to upset the percentages and declare the primary prize, however can they maintain their nerve within the deep phases of the competitors?

Each sport can be live to take in on BT Sport – along with all upcoming Europa League fixtures – and we’ve bought all the main points you might want to know.

Try the upcoming Champions League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and the best way to watch each sport live on TV and on-line.

When is the Champions League last?

The competitors will draw to an in depth with the Champions League last at 8pm on Sunday 23rd August.

The sport will happen at Estadio da Luz, house to Portuguese giants SL Benfica.

After all, it’s anticipated that the sport can be performed behind closed doorways, although by that point, small numbers of company might be able to attend. We’ll have to attend and see.

Easy methods to watch Champions League live on TV within the UK

Champions League video games are proven live on BT Sport on TV, on-line and through the BT Sport app.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. Should you’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you possibly can add it to your present contract for a further £15 monthly. You can even decide up a ‘Massive Sport’ package deal for £40 monthly which incorporates BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports activities channels through NOW TV.

You can even purchase a month-to-month move to BT Sport for simply £25 with out signing as much as a contract.

Should you don’t have or need BT broadband, you possibly can add BT Sport to present broadband or TV providers together with Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

There may also be highlights packages of each sport on-line after the ultimate whistle, and common TV highlights exhibits.

Champions League 2019/20 fixtures

All UK times

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 12th August

Atalanta v PSG (8pm) BT Sport 1

Thursday 13th August

RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid (8pm) BT Sport 1

Friday 14th August

Barcelona v Bayern Munich (8pm) BT Sport 1

Saturday 15th August

Man Metropolis v Lyon (8pm) BT Sport 1

Semi-finals

Tuesday 18th August

TBC v TBC

Wednesday 19th August

TBC v TBC

Ultimate

Sunday 23rd August

TBC v TBC

Champions League outcomes

Friday seventh August

Man Metropolis 2-1 Actual Madrid (agg 4-2)

Juventus 2-1 Lyon (agg 2-2 – Lyon win on away objectives)

Saturday eighth August

Barcelona 3-1 Napoli (agg 4-2)

Bayern Munich 4-1 Chelsea (agg 7-1)

