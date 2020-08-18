Champions League 2019/20 fixtures on TV – schedule, channels, live stream, kick-off times

Simply three Champions League fixtures stay this week, culminating within the last on Sunday evening.

A jaw-dropping spherical of quarter-final ties have paved the way in which for a recent last 4, together with sizzling favourites Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga giants trounced Barcelona 8-2 on their technique to the semi-finals whereas Lyon, RB Leipzig and PSG have additionally made it.

Robert Lewandowski has all-but triumphed within the Champions League prime scorers stakes, however will hope to encourage his Munich facet additional.

PSG have repeatedly fallen on the quarter-final hurdle, however after clearing it in opposition to Atalanta, the Champions League last is in sight.

Lyon and RB Leipzig stay the darkish horses aiming to upset the percentages and declare the primary prize, however can they maintain their nerve within the deep levels of the competitors?

Each sport can be live to absorb on BT Sport – along with all upcoming Europa League fixtures – and we’ve acquired all the main points it’s good to know.

Try the upcoming Champions League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how you can watch each sport live on TV and on-line.

When is the Champions League last?

The competitors will draw to a detailed with the Champions League last at 8pm on Sunday 23rd August.

The sport will happen at Estadio da Luz, residence to Portuguese giants SL Benfica.

After all, it’s anticipated that the sport can be performed behind closed doorways, although by that point, small numbers of visitors could possibly attend. We’ll have to attend and see.

Learn how to watch Champions League live on TV within the UK

Champions League video games are proven live on BT Sport on TV, on-line and through the BT Sport app.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. For those who’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you possibly can add it to your current contract for a further £15 per 30 days. You may as well choose up a ‘Large Sport’ bundle for £40 per 30 days which incorporates BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports activities channels through NOW TV.

You may as well purchase a month-to-month cross to BT Sport for simply £25 with out signing as much as a contract.

For those who don’t have or need BT broadband, you possibly can add BT Sport to current broadband or TV providers together with Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

There may even be highlights packages of each sport on-line after the ultimate whistle, and common TV highlights reveals.

Champions League 2019/20 fixtures

All UK times

Semi-finals

Tuesday 18th August

RB Leipzig v PSG (8pm) BT Sport 1

Wednesday 19th August

Lyon v Bayern Munich (8pm) BT Sport 1

Closing

Sunday 23rd August

TBC v TBC

Champions League outcomes

Friday seventh August

Man Metropolis 2-1 Actual Madrid (agg 4-2)

Juventus 2-1 Lyon (agg 2-2 – Lyon win on away targets)

Saturday eighth August

Barcelona 3-1 Napoli (agg 4-2)

Bayern Munich 4-1 Chelsea (agg 7-1)

Wednesday 12th August

Atalanta 1-2 PSG

Thursday 13th August

RB Leipzig 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Friday 14th August

Barcelona 2-Eight Bayern Munich

Saturday 15th August

Man Metropolis 1-Three Lyon

