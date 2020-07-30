Champions League 2019/20 fixtures on TV – schedule, channels, live stream, kick-off times

The common schedule is within the bin, the same old ‘method’ is a factor of the previous, and Champions League knockout soccer is operating into August.

European soccer’s kingpin event has produced a few of the finest soccer matches in trendy historical past over the previous couple of seasons with wonderful comebacks scattered by means of its legacy.

Liverpool and Tottenham produced two of the all-time nice comebacks in European soccer once they struck in opposition to Barcelona and Ajax respectively within the semi-finals final season, a long-distant reminiscence.

Manchester Metropolis are fancied to go all the best way this time round underneath Pep Guardiola’s stewardship however they face a dangerous path to the ultimate, beginning with a second leg tie in opposition to Actual Madrid.

Juventus, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, the regulars are all nonetheless within the combine, and each sport might be performed over the course of a three-week interval. Strap in, that is going to be a bumpy journey.

Take a look at the upcoming Champions League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and watch each sport live on TV and on-line.

When does the Champions League begin?

The Champions League formally returns on Friday seventh August 2020.

A number of spherical of 16 ties are but to be accomplished, with the second legs to be performed within the opening weekend.

From then, the knockout spherical might be performed with one leg, that means the quarter-final groups might be simply two video games from a spot within the closing.

When is the Champions League closing?

The competitors will draw to an in depth with the Champions League closing at 8pm on Sunday 23rd August.

The sport will happen at Estadio da Luz, dwelling to Portuguese giants SL Benfica.

In fact, it’s anticipated that the sport might be performed behind closed doorways, although by that point, small numbers of company could possibly attend. We’ll have to attend and see.

Methods to watch Champions League live on TV within the UK

Champions League video games are proven live on BT Sport on TV, on-line and through the BT Sport app.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. For those who’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you may add it to your present contract for a further £15 monthly. You can too choose up a ‘Huge Sport’ package deal for £40 monthly which incorporates BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports activities channels through NOW TV.

You can too purchase a month-to-month cross to BT Sport for simply £25 with out signing as much as a contract.

For those who don’t have or need BT broadband, you may add BT Sport to present broadband or TV providers together with Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

There can even be highlights packages of each sport on-line after the ultimate whistle, and common TV highlights reveals.

Champions League 2019/20 fixtures

All UK times

Spherical of 16 – Second leg

Friday seventh August

Man Metropolis v Actual Madrid (8pm) BT Sport 1 – 2-1 agg

Juventus v Lyon (8pm) BT Sport 2 – 0-1 agg

Saturday eighth August

Barcelona v Napoli (8pm) BT Sport 2 – 1-1 agg

Bayern Munich v Chelsea (8pm) BT Sport 1 – 3-Zero agg

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 12th August

Atalanta v PSG (8pm) BT Sport 1

Thursday 13th August

RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid (8pm) BT Sport 1

Friday 14th August

Napoli/Barcelona v Chelsea/Bayern Munich (8pm)

Saturday 15th August

Actual Madrid/Man Metropolis v Lyon/Juventus (8pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 18th August

TBC v TBC

Wednesday 19th August

TBC v TBC

Ultimate

Sunday 23rd August

TBC v TBC

For those who’re in search of one thing else to look at take a look at our TV Information.