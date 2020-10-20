Champions League fixtures on TV | Watch live video games, full schedule

Right here we go – are you prepared? The Champions League kicks off this week with a packed schedule of video games to savour on TV over the subsequent three weeks and past.

The mud has barely settled on Bayern Munich’s triumph in final season’s closing – and their staggering 8-2 humiliation of Lionel Messi and Barcelona within the quarter-finals – however groups are again up and operating in 2020/21 with recent hopes of lifting the enduring silverware.

Messi returns, so too does Cristiano Ronaldo, whereas 4 English sides will likely be representing the Premier League, decided to convey the trophy again to UK shores.

Liverpool, Manchester Metropolis, Chelsea and Manchester United all certified for this season’s event, every boasting a excessive degree of ambition, however can they navigate the group levels within the opening weeks.

The hectic fixture record has been confirmed and we’re on hand to convey you all the pieces it’s essential learn about watching the Champions League live on TV from the consolation of your individual house.

Take a look at the excellent Champions League information beneath, with frequently up to date match previews and TV info that can assist you watch each second.

The right way to watch Champions League on TV

Each Champions League match will likely be proven live on BT Sport throughout their full vary of channels.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you possibly can add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15 per thirty days. You may add the ‘Large Sport’ package deal for £40 per thirty days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV move.

Live stream Champions League on-line

You may watch matches with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may also stream video games by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Champions League fixtures on TV

All 8pm kick-off instances (UK) except specified

Matchday 1

Tuesday twentieth October

Chelsea v Sevilla

Rennes v Krasnodar

Zenit v Membership Brugge (5:55pm)

Lazio v Dortmund

Dynamo Kyiv v Juventus (5:55pm)

Barcelona v Ferencváros

PSG v Man Utd

RB Leipzig v İstanbul Başakşehir

Wednesday twenty first October

Salzburg v Lokomotiv Moscow (5:55pm)

Bayern Munich v Atletico Madrid

Actual Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk (5:55pm)

Inter v Mochengladbach

Manchester Metropolis v Porto

Olympiakos v Marseille

Ajax v Liverpool

Midtjylland v Atalanta

Matchday 2

Tuesday twenty seventh October

Lokomotiv Moscow v Bayern Munich (5:55pm)

Atletico Madrid v Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk v Inter (5:55pm)

Mochengladbach v Actual Madrid

Porto v Olympiakos

Marseille v Manchester Metropolis

Liverpool v Midtjylland

Atalanta v Ajax

Wednesday twenty eighth October

Krasnodar v Chelsea (5:55pm)

Sevilla v Rennes

Dortmund v Zenit

Membership Brugge v Lazio

Juventus v Barcelona

Ferencváros v Dynamo Kyiv

İstanbul Başakşehir v PSG (5:55pm)

Man Utd v RB Leipzig

Matchday 3

Tuesday third November

Lokomotiv Moscow v Atletico Madrid (5:55pm)

Salzburg v Bayern Munich

Shakhtar Donetsk v Mochengladbach (5:55pm)

Actual Madrid v Inter

Manchester Metropolis v Olympiakos

Porto v Marseille

Midtjylland v Ajax

Atalanta v Liverpool

Wednesday 4th November

Sevilla v Krasnodar

Chelsea v Rennes

Zenit v Lazio (5:55pm)

Membership Brugge v Dortmund

Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv

Ferencváros v Juventus

İstanbul Başakşehir v Man Utd (5:55pm)

RB Leipzig v PSG

Matchday 4

Tuesday twenty fourth November

Krasnodar v Sevilla (5:55pm)

Rennes v Chelsea (5:55pm)

Lazio v Zenit

Dortmund v Membership Brugge

Dynamo Kyiv v Barcelona

Juventus v Ferencváros

Man Utd v İstanbul Başakşehir

PSG v RB Leipzig

Wednesday twenty fifth November

Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow

Bayern Munich v Salzburg

Mochengladbach v Shakhtar Donetsk (5:55pm)

Inter v Actual Madrid

Olympiakos v Manchester Metropolis (5:55pm)

Marseille v Porto

Liverpool v Atalanta

Ajax v Midtjylland

Matchday 5

Tuesday 1st December

Lokomotiv Moscow v Salzburg (5:55pm)

Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich

Shakhtar Donetsk v Actual Madrid (5:55pm)

Mochengladbach v Inter

Marseille v Olympiakos

Porto v Manchester Metropolis

Liverpool v Ajax

Atalanta v Midtjylland

Wednesday 2nd December

Krasnodar v Rennes (5:55pm)

Sevilla v Chelsea

Dortmund v Lazio

Membership Brugge v Zenit

Juventus v Dynamo Kyiv

Ferencváros v Barcelona

İstanbul Başakşehir v RB Leipzig (5:55pm)

Man Utd v PSG

Matchday 6

Tuesday eighth December

Chelsea v Krasnodar

Rennes v Sevilla

Zenit v Dortmund (5:55pm)

Lazio v Membership Brugge (5:55pm)

Barcelona v Juventus

Dynamo Kyiv v Ferencváros

PSG v İstanbul Başakşehir

RB Leipzig v Man Utd

Wednesday ninth December

Bayern Munich v Lokomotiv Moscow

Salzburg v Atlético Madrid

Actual Madrid v Mochengladbach

Inter v Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester Metropolis v Marseille

Olympiakos v Porto

Ajax v Atalanta (5:55pm)

Midtjylland v Liverpool (5:55pm)

Champions League schedule and dates

Spherical of 16

Draw: 14th December

First legs: sixteenth/seventeenth February – twenty third/twenty fourth February

Second legs: ninth/tenth March – sixteenth/seventeenth March

Quarter-finals

Draw: nineteenth March

First legs: sixth/seventh April

Second legs: thirteenth/14th April

Semi-finals

Draw: nineteenth March

First legs: twenty seventh/twenty eighth April

Second legs: 4th/fifth Could

When is the Champions League closing?

The ultimate will happen on Saturday twenty ninth Could with an assumed kick-off time of 8pm.

It is going to be held on the Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadi in Istanbul, Turkey – house to Tremendous Lig facet Fatih Karagumruk.

Final season’s closing ought to have been performed in Istanbul but it surely was moved again because of the preliminary unfold of coronavirus.

Take a look at our relaunched Soccer Instances podcast that includes particular visitors, FPL suggestions and match previews obtainable on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what video games are arising try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

If you happen to’re searching for one thing else to observe try our TV Information.