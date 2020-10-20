Champions League fixtures on TV | Watch live video games, full schedule

Right here we go – are you prepared? The Champions League kicks off this week with a packed schedule of video games to savour on TV over the subsequent three weeks and past.
The mud has barely settled on Bayern Munich’s triumph in final season’s closing – and their staggering 8-2 humiliation of Lionel Messi and Barcelona within the quarter-finals – however groups are again up and operating in 2020/21 with recent hopes of lifting the enduring silverware.
Messi returns, so too does Cristiano Ronaldo, whereas 4 English sides will likely be representing the Premier League, decided to convey the trophy again to UK shores.
Liverpool, Manchester Metropolis, Chelsea and Manchester United all certified for this season’s event, every boasting a excessive degree of ambition, however can they navigate the group levels within the opening weeks.
The hectic fixture record has been confirmed and we’re on hand to convey you all the pieces it’s essential learn about watching the Champions League live on TV from the consolation of your individual house.
Take a look at the excellent Champions League information beneath, with frequently up to date match previews and TV info that can assist you watch each second.
The right way to watch Champions League on TV
Each Champions League match will likely be proven live on BT Sport throughout their full vary of channels.
Live stream Champions League on-line
Champions League fixtures on TV
All 8pm kick-off instances (UK) except specified
Matchday 1
Tuesday twentieth October
Chelsea v Sevilla
Rennes v Krasnodar
Zenit v Membership Brugge (5:55pm)
Lazio v Dortmund
Dynamo Kyiv v Juventus (5:55pm)
Barcelona v Ferencváros
PSG v Man Utd
RB Leipzig v İstanbul Başakşehir
Wednesday twenty first October
Salzburg v Lokomotiv Moscow (5:55pm)
Bayern Munich v Atletico Madrid
Actual Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk (5:55pm)
Inter v Mochengladbach
Manchester Metropolis v Porto
Olympiakos v Marseille
Ajax v Liverpool
Midtjylland v Atalanta
Matchday 2
Tuesday twenty seventh October
Lokomotiv Moscow v Bayern Munich (5:55pm)
Atletico Madrid v Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk v Inter (5:55pm)
Mochengladbach v Actual Madrid
Porto v Olympiakos
Marseille v Manchester Metropolis
Liverpool v Midtjylland
Atalanta v Ajax
Wednesday twenty eighth October
Krasnodar v Chelsea (5:55pm)
Sevilla v Rennes
Dortmund v Zenit
Membership Brugge v Lazio
Juventus v Barcelona
Ferencváros v Dynamo Kyiv
İstanbul Başakşehir v PSG (5:55pm)
Man Utd v RB Leipzig
Matchday 3
Tuesday third November
Lokomotiv Moscow v Atletico Madrid (5:55pm)
Salzburg v Bayern Munich
Shakhtar Donetsk v Mochengladbach (5:55pm)
Actual Madrid v Inter
Manchester Metropolis v Olympiakos
Porto v Marseille
Midtjylland v Ajax
Atalanta v Liverpool
Wednesday 4th November
Sevilla v Krasnodar
Chelsea v Rennes
Zenit v Lazio (5:55pm)
Membership Brugge v Dortmund
Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv
Ferencváros v Juventus
İstanbul Başakşehir v Man Utd (5:55pm)
RB Leipzig v PSG
Matchday 4
Tuesday twenty fourth November
Krasnodar v Sevilla (5:55pm)
Rennes v Chelsea (5:55pm)
Lazio v Zenit
Dortmund v Membership Brugge
Dynamo Kyiv v Barcelona
Juventus v Ferencváros
Man Utd v İstanbul Başakşehir
PSG v RB Leipzig
Wednesday twenty fifth November
Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow
Bayern Munich v Salzburg
Mochengladbach v Shakhtar Donetsk (5:55pm)
Inter v Actual Madrid
Olympiakos v Manchester Metropolis (5:55pm)
Marseille v Porto
Liverpool v Atalanta
Ajax v Midtjylland
Matchday 5
Tuesday 1st December
Lokomotiv Moscow v Salzburg (5:55pm)
Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich
Shakhtar Donetsk v Actual Madrid (5:55pm)
Mochengladbach v Inter
Marseille v Olympiakos
Porto v Manchester Metropolis
Liverpool v Ajax
Atalanta v Midtjylland
Wednesday 2nd December
Krasnodar v Rennes (5:55pm)
Sevilla v Chelsea
Dortmund v Lazio
Membership Brugge v Zenit
Juventus v Dynamo Kyiv
Ferencváros v Barcelona
İstanbul Başakşehir v RB Leipzig (5:55pm)
Man Utd v PSG
Matchday 6
Tuesday eighth December
Chelsea v Krasnodar
Rennes v Sevilla
Zenit v Dortmund (5:55pm)
Lazio v Membership Brugge (5:55pm)
Barcelona v Juventus
Dynamo Kyiv v Ferencváros
PSG v İstanbul Başakşehir
RB Leipzig v Man Utd
Wednesday ninth December
Bayern Munich v Lokomotiv Moscow
Salzburg v Atlético Madrid
Actual Madrid v Mochengladbach
Inter v Shakhtar Donetsk
Manchester Metropolis v Marseille
Olympiakos v Porto
Ajax v Atalanta (5:55pm)
Midtjylland v Liverpool (5:55pm)
Champions League schedule and dates
Spherical of 16
Draw: 14th December
First legs: sixteenth/seventeenth February – twenty third/twenty fourth February
Second legs: ninth/tenth March – sixteenth/seventeenth March
Quarter-finals
Draw: nineteenth March
First legs: sixth/seventh April
Second legs: thirteenth/14th April
Semi-finals
Draw: nineteenth March
First legs: twenty seventh/twenty eighth April
Second legs: 4th/fifth Could
When is the Champions League closing?
The ultimate will happen on Saturday twenty ninth Could with an assumed kick-off time of 8pm.
It is going to be held on the Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadi in Istanbul, Turkey – house to Tremendous Lig facet Fatih Karagumruk.
Final season’s closing ought to have been performed in Istanbul but it surely was moved again because of the preliminary unfold of coronavirus.
