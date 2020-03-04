Champions League prize money 2019/20: How much can every team earn?

The Champions League gives a feast of elite-level soccer for the followers every yr, whereas additionally heftily rewarding those that compete within the iconic competitors.

A staggering £1.7 billion will likely be shared between competing golf equipment throughout this season’s Champions League, with £890 million of that complete to be cut up into fastened quantities relying on how properly sides carry out within the match.

RadioTimes.com rounds up how much every team can earn based mostly on efficiency within the 2019/20 Champions League.

Champions League prize money 2019/20

Prize money accumulates because the rounds progress

Reaching the group levels: £12.4m

Reaching the spherical of 16: £7.9m

Reaching the quarter-finals: £8.7m

Reaching the semi-finals: £10m

Reaching the ultimate: £12.4m

Successful the ultimate: £3.3m

Complete for successful Champions League: £54.7m

Plus:

£2.2m per group stage win

£0.8m per group stage draw

