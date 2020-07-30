Champions League prize money 2019/20 – how much can every team earn?

The Champions League supplies a feast of elite-level soccer for the followers every yr, nevertheless it’s not simply the followers who will win following the resumption of the competitors in August.

Golf equipment will probably be relieved to know that they can nonetheless compete for an outrageous prize pot within the coming weeks with a staggering £1.7 billion to be shared between competing golf equipment on this season’s match.

Round £890 million of that complete to be cut up into fastened quantities relying on how nicely sides carry out within the match.

The additional you go, the extra you obtain. With the coronavirus lockdown wreaking havoc with groups’ accounts over the previous few months, touchdown a significant pay day is extra essential than ever.

Groups will probably be eager to hit the bottom operating when Champions League fixtures return to our screens in August, even with out followers pouring into stadiums throughout the continent.

Take a look at how much every team can earn primarily based on efficiency within the 2019/20 Champions League.

Champions League prize money 2019/20

Prize money accumulates because the rounds progress

Reaching the group levels: £12.4m

Reaching the spherical of 16: £7.9m

Reaching the quarter-finals: £8.7m

Reaching the semi-finals: £10m

Reaching the ultimate: £12.4m

Profitable the ultimate: £3.3m

Whole for profitable Champions League: £54.7m

Plus:

£2.2m per group stage win

£0.8m per group stage draw

For the complete breakdown of what video games are developing take a look at our Champions League fixtures on TV information.

Should you’re in search of one thing else to look at take a look at our TV Information.