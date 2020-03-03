General News

Champions League top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

March 3, 2020
The Champions League is a playground for Europe’s finest and brightest attacking stars.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have lit up the competitors all through their complete careers, whereas Robert Lewandowski has been a trustworthy goalscorer with Bayern Munich.

Nevertheless, their positions as the kings of Europe are beneath menace with a crop of kids battling arduous to grab the Golden Boot.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full record of Champions League top scorers.

Champions League top scorers

LAST UPDATED – 1:00pm Monday 24th February 2020

  1. Erling Haaland (RB Salzburg/Dortmund) 10 objectives, 1 help
  2. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 10 objectives, zero assists
  3. Harry Kane (Tottenham) 6 objectives, zero assists
  4. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) 5 objectives, four assists
  5. Raheem Sterling (Man Metropolis) 5 objectives, 2 assists
  6. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) 5 objectives, 1 help
  7. Dries Mertens (Napoli) 5 objectives, 1 help
  8. Memphis Depay (Lyon) 5 objectives, zero assists
  9. Mauro Icardi (PSG) 5 objectives, zero assists
  10. Lautaro Martinez (Inter) 5 objectives, zero assists

