Champions League top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

The Champions League is a playground for Europe’s finest and brightest attacking stars.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have lit up the competitors all through their complete careers, whereas Robert Lewandowski has been a trustworthy goalscorer with Bayern Munich.
Nevertheless, their positions as the kings of Europe are beneath menace with a crop of kids battling arduous to grab the Golden Boot.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full record of Champions League top scorers.
Champions League top scorers
LAST UPDATED – 1:00pm Monday 24th February 2020
- Erling Haaland (RB Salzburg/Dortmund) 10 objectives, 1 help
- Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 10 objectives, zero assists
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) 6 objectives, zero assists
- Kylian Mbappe (PSG) 5 objectives, four assists
- Raheem Sterling (Man Metropolis) 5 objectives, 2 assists
- Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) 5 objectives, 1 help
- Dries Mertens (Napoli) 5 objectives, 1 help
- Memphis Depay (Lyon) 5 objectives, zero assists
- Mauro Icardi (PSG) 5 objectives, zero assists
- Lautaro Martinez (Inter) 5 objectives, zero assists
