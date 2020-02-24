Champions League TV schedule 2019/20: How to watch every game – fixtures, dates, kick-off times

The Champions League has produced among the finest soccer matches in fashionable historical past over the previous couple of seasons.
Liverpool and Tottenham produced two of the all-time nice comebacks in European soccer after they struck towards Barcelona and Ajax respectively within the semi-finals final season.
Add the continued brilliance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo into the combination, and also you ave a contest to savour.
RadioTimes.com will spherical up the Champions League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and the way to watch every game stay on TV and on-line.
How to watch Champions League stay on TV within the UK
Champions League video games are proven stay on BT Sport on TV, on-line and through the BT Sport app.
There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. Should you’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you’ll be able to add it to your current contract for a further £15 per thirty days. You can too decide up a ‘Large Sport’ package deal for £40 per thirty days which incorporates BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports activities channels through NOW TV.
You can too purchase a month-to-month go to BT Sport for simply £25 with out signing up to a contract.
Should you don’t have or need BT broadband, you’ll be able to add BT Sport to current broadband or TV providers together with Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.
There may even be highlights packages of every game on-line after the ultimate whistle, and common TV highlights exhibits.
Champions League fixtures
All video games kick off at 8:00pm GMT except specified
Spherical of 16 – First leg
Tuesday 25th February 2020
Chelsea v Bayern Munich
Napoli v Barcelona
Wednesday 26th February 2020
Lyon v Juventus
Actual Madrid v Man Metropolis
Spherical of 16 – Second leg
Tuesday 10th March 2020
RB Leipzig v Tottenham
Valencia v Atalanta
Wednesday 11th March 2020
PSG v Dortmund
Liverpool v Atletico Madrid
Tuesday 17th March 2020
Man Metropolis v Actual Madrid
Juventus v Lyon
Wednesday 18th March 2020
Barcelona v Napoli
Bayern Munich v Chelsea
Quarter-finals
Draw: Friday 20th March
First leg: 7/eighth April
Second leg: 14/15th April
Semi-finals
Draw: Friday 20th March
First leg: 28/29th April
Second leg: 5/sixth Might
Closing
Saturday 30th Might
