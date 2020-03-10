Champions League TV schedule 2019/20: How to watch every game – fixtures, dates, kick-off times

The Champions League has produced a few of the greatest soccer matches in fashionable historical past over the previous couple of seasons.

Liverpool and Tottenham produced two of the all-time nice comebacks in European soccer once they struck in opposition to Barcelona and Ajax respectively within the semi-finals final season.

Add the continued brilliance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo into the combination, and also you ave a contest to savour.

RadioTimes.com will spherical up the Champions League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and the way to watch every game reside on TV and on-line.

How to watch Champions League reside on TV within the UK

Champions League video games are proven reside on BT Sport on TV, on-line and through the BT Sport app.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. Should you’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you may add it to your present contract for an extra £15 per thirty days. You may as well choose up a ‘Large Sport’ package deal for £40 per thirty days which incorporates BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports activities channels through NOW TV.

You may as well purchase a month-to-month go to BT Sport for simply £25 with out signing up to a contract.

Should you don’t have or need BT broadband, you may add BT Sport to present broadband or TV providers together with Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

There may even be highlights packages of every game on-line after the ultimate whistle, and common TV highlights exhibits.

Champions League fixtures

All video games kick off at 8:00pm GMT except specified

Spherical of 16 – Second leg

Tuesday 10th March 2020

Preview: RB Leipzig v Tottenham (BT Sport 2)

Preview: Valencia v Atalanta (BT Sport 3)

Wednesday 11th March 2020

Preview: PSG v Dortmund (BT Sport 3)

Preview: Liverpool v Atletico Madrid (BT Sport 2)

Tuesday 17th March 2020

Man Metropolis v Actual Madrid

Juventus v Lyon

Wednesday 18th March 2020

Barcelona v Napoli

Bayern Munich v Chelsea

Quarter-finals

Draw: Friday 20th March

First leg: 7/eighth April

Second leg: 14/15th April

Semi-finals

Draw: Friday 20th March

First leg: 28/29th April

Second leg: 5/sixth Might

Last

Saturday 30th Might