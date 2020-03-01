Championship top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

The Championship title race is hotting up with a recent batch of strikers becoming a member of the common faces in the hunt for private glory in addition to ‘three factors for the group’.

The fantastic thing about the Championship lies in its unpredictability, with any variety of gamers in the hunt for the top award – however who will triumph by Could?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full checklist of Championship top scorers.

LAST UPDATED – 9:35am Thursday 27th February 2020

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 23 objectives, 1 help Ollie Watkins (Brentford) 22 objectives, three assists Jarrod Bowen (Hull*) 16 objectives, 7 assists Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) 16 objectives, 2 assists Karlan Grant (Huddersfield) 14 objectives, four assists Nakhi Wells (QPR/Bristol Metropolis) 14 objectives, three assists Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) 14 objectives, 2 assists Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham Metropolis) 13 objectives, three assists Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) 13 objectives, 2 assists Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) 12 objectives, 5 assists

(*Jarrod Bowen whole previous to switch to West Ham in January 2020)