The Championship title race is hotting up with a recent batch of strikers becoming a member of the common faces in the hunt for private glory in addition to ‘three factors for the workforce’.

The great thing about the Championship lies in its unpredictability, with any variety of gamers in the hunt for the top award – however who will triumph by Could?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full listing of Championship top scorers.

LAST UPDATED – 9:10am Monday 2nd March 2020

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 23 objectives, 1 help Ollie Watkins (Brentford) 22 objectives, three assists Jarrod Bowen (Hull*) 16 objectives, 7 assists Karlan Grant (Huddersfield) 16 objectives, four assists Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) 16 objectives, 2 assists Nakhi Wells (QPR/Bristol Metropolis) 14 objectives, three assists Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) 14 objectives, 2 assists Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) 13 objectives, 5 assists Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham Metropolis) 13 objectives, three assists Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) 13 objectives, 2 assists

(*Jarrod Bowen complete previous to switch to West Ham in January 2020)