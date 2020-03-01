Championship TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky Sports listings for every match live on TV and online

The Championship is as soon as once more proving itself as one of many best soccer leagues on the planet.

Thousands and thousands will flock to the Premier League as their default soccer repair, however the wildly unpredictable nature of second-tier soccer continues to attract in followers around the globe.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the total listing of Championship 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports listings and schedules in addition to hyperlinks to our thrilling match previews and rating predictions.

Tips on how to watch Championship 2019/20 video games on TV and online

Sky Sports subscribers can entry a spread of channels – plus the Sky Go app – stuffed with live sport together with Championship video games all through the season.

Sky prospects can add the Soccer and Premier League channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

In case you don’t have Sky, you possibly can watch all of the motion via NOW TV with a Sky Sports day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all without having a contract.

Championship fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast info will likely be up to date all through the season.

Kick-off 3:00pm until in any other case acknowledged. Televised matches in daring.

Saturday 29th February

Preview: Hull v Leeds (12:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Blackburn v Swansea

Cardiff v Brentford

Fulham v Preston

Huddersfield v Charlton

Luton v Stoke

Millwall v Bristol Metropolis

QPR v Birmingham

Studying v Barnsley

Sheffield Wednesday v Derby

West Brom v Wigan

Barnsley v Cardiff

Monday 2nd March

Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Saturday seventh March

Birmingham v Studying

Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol Metropolis v Fulham

Charlton v Middlesbrough

Derby v Blackburn

Leeds v Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest v Millwall

Preston v QPR

Stoke v Hull

Swansea v West Brom

Wigan v Luton

Saturday 14th March

Blackburn v Bristol Metropolis

Cardiff v Leeds

Fulham v Brentford

Huddersfield v Wigan

Hull v Charlton

Luton v Preston

Middlesbrough v Swansea

Millwall v Derby

QPR v Barnsley

Studying v Stoke

Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest

West Brom v Birmingham

Tuesday 17th March

Barnsley v Millwall (7:45pm)

Brentford v West Brom (7:45pm)

Bristol Metropolis v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm)

Charlton v QPR (7:45pm)

Derby v Studying (7:45pm)

Preston v Cardiff (7:45pm)

Wednesday 18th March

Birmingham v Hull (7:45pm)

Leeds v Fulham (7:45pm)

Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield (7:45pm)

Swansea v Luton (7:45pm)

Wigan v Blackburn (7:45pm)

Stoke v Middlesbrough (8:00pm)

Saturday 21st March

Barnsley v Blackburn

Birmingham v Huddersfield

Cardiff v Charlton

Hull v Middlesbrough

Leeds v Luton

Millwall v Swansea

Nottingham Forest v Bristol Metropolis

Preston v Derby

QPR v Fulham

Studying v Brentford

Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom

Wigan v Stoke

Saturday 4th April

Blackburn v Leeds

Brentford v Wigan

Bristol Metropolis v Cardiff

Charlton v Millwall

Derby v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Birmingham

Huddersfield v Preston

Luton v Studying

Middlesbrough v QPR

Stoke v Barnsley

Swansea v Sheffield Wednesday

West Brom v Hull

Friday 10th April – Good Friday

Birmingham v Swansea

Brentford v Charlton

Bristol Metropolis v Hull

Cardiff v Blackburn

Leeds v Stoke

Luton v Barnsley

Millwall v Middlesbrough

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Studying v Huddersfield

Sheffield Wednesday v Preston

West Brom v Derby

Wigan v QPR

Monday 13th April – Easter Monday

Barnsley v Wigan

Blackburn v West Brom

Charlton v Studying

Derby v Brentford

Fulham v Cardiff

Huddersfield v Luton

Hull v Millwall

Middlesbrough v Bristol Metropolis

Preston v Nottingham Forest

QPR v Sheffield Wednesday

Stoke v Birmingham

Swansea v Leeds

Saturday 18th April

Birmingham v Charlton

Brentford v Preston

Bristol Metropolis v Stoke

Cardiff v Derby

Leeds v Barnsley

Luton v QPR

Millwall v Blackburn

Nottingham Forest v Swansea

Studying v Middlesbrough

Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield

West Brom v Fulham

Wigan v Hull

Barnsley v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 25th April

Blackburn v Studying

Charlton v Wigan

Derby v Leeds

Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday

Huddersfield v West Brom

Hull v Luton

Middlesbrough v Cardiff

Preston v Birmingham

QPR v Millwall

Stoke v Brentford

Swansea v Bristol Metropolis

Saturday 2nd Might

Birmingham v Derby (12:30pm)

Brentford v Barnsley (12:30pm)

Bristol Metropolis v Preston (12:30pm)

Cardiff v Hull (12:30pm)

Leeds v Charlton (12:30pm)

Luton v Blackburn (12:30pm)

Millwall v Huddersfield (12:30pm)

Nottingham Forest v Stoke (12:30pm)

Studying v Swansea (12:30pm)

Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough (12:30pm)

West Brom v QPR (12:30pm)

Wigan v Fulham (12:30pm)

Championship play-offs on TV in 2019/20

Monday 25th Might

Championship play-off remaining