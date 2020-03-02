Championship TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky Sports listings for every match live on TV and online

The Championship is as soon as once more proving itself as one of many biggest soccer leagues on the planet.
Thousands and thousands will flock to the Premier League as their default soccer repair, however the wildly unpredictable nature of second-tier soccer continues to attract in followers world wide.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the total checklist of Championship 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports listings and schedules in addition to hyperlinks to our thrilling match previews and rating predictions.
How you can watch Championship 2019/20 video games on TV and online
Sky Sports subscribers can entry a spread of channels – plus the Sky Go app – crammed with live sport together with Championship video games all through the season.
Sky clients can add the Soccer and Premier League channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.
If you happen to don’t have Sky, you’ll be able to watch all of the motion via NOW TV with a Sky Sports day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all while not having a contract.
Championship fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast info shall be up to date all through the season.
Kick-off 3:00pm until in any other case said. Televised matches in daring.
Monday 2nd March
Preview: Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday seventh March
Birmingham v Studying
Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol Metropolis v Fulham
Charlton v Middlesbrough
Derby v Blackburn
Leeds v Huddersfield
Nottingham Forest v Millwall
Preston v QPR
Stoke v Hull
Swansea v West Brom
Wigan v Luton
Saturday 14th March
Blackburn v Bristol Metropolis
Cardiff v Leeds
Fulham v Brentford
Huddersfield v Wigan
Hull v Charlton
Luton v Preston
Middlesbrough v Swansea
Millwall v Derby
QPR v Barnsley
Studying v Stoke
Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest
West Brom v Birmingham
Tuesday 17th March
Barnsley v Millwall (7:45pm)
Brentford v West Brom (7:45pm)
Bristol Metropolis v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm)
Charlton v QPR (7:45pm)
Derby v Studying (7:45pm)
Preston v Cardiff (7:45pm)
Wednesday 18th March
Birmingham v Hull (7:45pm)
Leeds v Fulham (7:45pm)
Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield (7:45pm)
Swansea v Luton (7:45pm)
Wigan v Blackburn (7:45pm)
Stoke v Middlesbrough (8:00pm)
Saturday 21st March
Barnsley v Blackburn
Birmingham v Huddersfield
Cardiff v Charlton
Hull v Middlesbrough
Leeds v Luton
Millwall v Swansea
Nottingham Forest v Bristol Metropolis
Preston v Derby
QPR v Fulham
Studying v Brentford
Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom
Wigan v Stoke
Saturday 4th April
Blackburn v Leeds
Brentford v Wigan
Bristol Metropolis v Cardiff
Charlton v Millwall
Derby v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v Birmingham
Huddersfield v Preston
Luton v Studying
Middlesbrough v QPR
Stoke v Barnsley
Swansea v Sheffield Wednesday
West Brom v Hull
Friday 10th April – Good Friday
Birmingham v Swansea
Brentford v Charlton
Bristol Metropolis v Hull
Cardiff v Blackburn
Leeds v Stoke
Luton v Barnsley
Millwall v Middlesbrough
Nottingham Forest v Fulham
Studying v Huddersfield
Sheffield Wednesday v Preston
West Brom v Derby
Wigan v QPR
Monday 13th April – Easter Monday
Barnsley v Wigan
Blackburn v West Brom
Charlton v Studying
Derby v Brentford
Fulham v Cardiff
Huddersfield v Luton
Hull v Millwall
Middlesbrough v Bristol Metropolis
Preston v Nottingham Forest
QPR v Sheffield Wednesday
Stoke v Birmingham
Swansea v Leeds
Saturday 18th April
Birmingham v Charlton
Brentford v Preston
Bristol Metropolis v Stoke
Cardiff v Derby
Leeds v Barnsley
Luton v QPR
Millwall v Blackburn
Nottingham Forest v Swansea
Studying v Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield
West Brom v Fulham
Wigan v Hull
Barnsley v Nottingham Forest
Saturday 25th April
Blackburn v Studying
Charlton v Wigan
Derby v Leeds
Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday
Huddersfield v West Brom
Hull v Luton
Middlesbrough v Cardiff
Preston v Birmingham
QPR v Millwall
Stoke v Brentford
Swansea v Bristol Metropolis
Saturday 2nd Could
Birmingham v Derby (12:30pm)
Brentford v Barnsley (12:30pm)
Bristol Metropolis v Preston (12:30pm)
Cardiff v Hull (12:30pm)
Leeds v Charlton (12:30pm)
Luton v Blackburn (12:30pm)
Millwall v Huddersfield (12:30pm)
Nottingham Forest v Stoke (12:30pm)
Studying v Swansea (12:30pm)
Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough (12:30pm)
West Brom v QPR (12:30pm)
Wigan v Fulham (12:30pm)
Championship play-offs on TV in 2019/20
Monday 25th Could
Championship play-off closing
Add Comment