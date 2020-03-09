Championship TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky Sports listings for every match live on TV and online

The Championship is as soon as once more proving itself as one of many best soccer leagues on the planet.

Hundreds of thousands will flock to the Premier League as their default soccer repair, however the wildly unpredictable nature of second-tier soccer continues to attract in followers around the globe.

Easy methods to watch Championship 2019/20 video games on TV and online

Easy methods to watch Championship 2019/20 video games on TV and online

Sky Sports subscribers can entry a spread of channels – plus the Sky Go app – full of live sport together with Championship video games all through the season.

Sky prospects can add the Soccer and Premier League channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

When you don’t have Sky, you’ll be able to watch all of the motion by means of NOW TV with a Sky Sports day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with no need a contract.

Championship fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast info shall be up to date all through the season.

Kick-off 3:00pm except in any other case acknowledged. Televised matches in daring.

Friday 13th March

Fulham v Brentford (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Saturday 14th March

West Brom v Birmingham (12:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Blackburn v Bristol Metropolis

Huddersfield v Wigan

Hull v Charlton

Luton v Preston

Middlesbrough v Swansea

Millwall v Derby

QPR v Barnsley

Studying v Stoke

Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest

Sunday 15th March

Cardiff v Leeds (1:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Tuesday 17th March

Barnsley v Millwall (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Brentford v West Brom (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Bristol Metropolis v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Charlton v QPR (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Derby v Studying (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Wednesday 18th March

Birmingham v Hull (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Leeds v Fulham (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Preston v Cardiff (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Swansea v Luton (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Wigan v Blackburn (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Stoke v Middlesbrough (8:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Saturday 21st March

QPR v Fulham (12:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Barnsley v Blackburn

Birmingham v Huddersfield

Cardiff v Charlton

Hull v Middlesbrough

Leeds v Luton

Millwall v Swansea

Preston v Derby

Studying v Brentford

Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom

Wigan v Stoke

Sunday 22nd March

Nottingham Forest v Bristol Metropolis Sky Sports / NOW TV

Friday third April

Blackburn v Leeds (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Saturday 4th April

Bristol Metropolis v Cardiff (12:30pm)

Derby v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Brentford v Wigan

Charlton v Millwall

Fulham v Birmingham

Huddersfield v Preston

Luton v Studying

Middlesbrough v QPR

Stoke v Barnsley

Swansea v Sheffield Wednesday

West Brom v Hull

Friday 10th April – Good Friday

Millwall v Middlesbrough (1:00pm)

Birmingham v Swansea

Brentford v Charlton

Bristol Metropolis v Hull

Cardiff v Blackburn

Leeds v Stoke

Luton v Barnsley

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Studying v Huddersfield

Sheffield Wednesday v Preston

West Brom v Derby

Wigan v QPR

Monday 13th April – Easter Monday

Barnsley v Wigan

Blackburn v West Brom

Charlton v Studying

Derby v Brentford

Huddersfield v Luton

Hull v Millwall

Middlesbrough v Bristol Metropolis

Preston v Nottingham Forest

QPR v Sheffield Wednesday

Stoke v Birmingham

Swansea v Leeds

Tuesday 14th April

Fulham v Cardiff (7:45pm)

Saturday 18th April

Birmingham v Charlton

Brentford v Preston

Bristol Metropolis v Stoke

Cardiff v Derby

Leeds v Barnsley

Luton v QPR

Millwall v Blackburn

Nottingham Forest v Swansea

Studying v Middlesbrough

Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield

West Brom v Fulham

Wigan v Hull

Saturday 25th April

Derby v Leeds (1:00pm)

Barnsley v Nottingham Forest

Blackburn v Studying

Charlton v Wigan

Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday

Huddersfield v West Brom

Hull v Luton

Middlesbrough v Cardiff

Preston v Birmingham

QPR v Millwall

Stoke v Brentford

Swansea v Bristol Metropolis

Saturday 2nd Could

Birmingham v Derby (12:30pm)

Brentford v Barnsley (12:30pm)

Bristol Metropolis v Preston (12:30pm)

Cardiff v Hull (12:30pm)

Leeds v Charlton (12:30pm)

Luton v Blackburn (12:30pm)

Millwall v Huddersfield (12:30pm)

Nottingham Forest v Stoke (12:30pm)

Studying v Swansea (12:30pm)

Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough (12:30pm)

West Brom v QPR (12:30pm)

Wigan v Fulham (12:30pm)

