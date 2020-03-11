Championship TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky Sports listings for every match live on TV and online

The Championship is as soon as once more proving itself as one of many biggest soccer leagues on this planet.
Tens of millions will flock to the Premier League as their default soccer repair, however the wildly unpredictable nature of second-tier soccer continues to attract in followers around the globe.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the complete checklist of Championship 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports listings and schedules in addition to hyperlinks to our thrilling match previews and rating predictions.
Find out how to watch Championship 2019/20 video games on TV and online
Sky Sports subscribers can entry a variety of channels – plus the Sky Go app – stuffed with live sport together with Championship video games all through the season.
Sky clients can add the Soccer and Premier League channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.
When you don’t have Sky, you may watch all of the motion via NOW TV with a Sky Sports day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with no need a contract.
Championship fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast info will likely be up to date all through the season.
Kick-off 3:00pm until in any other case said. Televised matches in daring.
Friday 13th March
Fulham v Brentford (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday 14th March
West Brom v Birmingham (12:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Blackburn v Bristol Metropolis
Huddersfield v Wigan
Hull v Charlton
Luton v Preston
Middlesbrough v Swansea
Millwall v Derby
QPR v Barnsley
Studying v Stoke
Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest
Sunday 15th March
Cardiff v Leeds (1:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Tuesday 17th March
Barnsley v Millwall (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Brentford v West Brom (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Bristol Metropolis v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Charlton v QPR (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Derby v Studying (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Wednesday 18th March
Birmingham v Hull (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Leeds v Fulham (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Preston v Cardiff (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Swansea v Luton (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Wigan v Blackburn (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Stoke v Middlesbrough (8:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday 21st March
QPR v Fulham (12:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Barnsley v Blackburn
Birmingham v Huddersfield
Cardiff v Charlton
Hull v Middlesbrough
Leeds v Luton
Millwall v Swansea
Preston v Derby
Studying v Brentford
Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom
Wigan v Stoke
Sunday 22nd March
Nottingham Forest v Bristol Metropolis Sky Sports / NOW TV
Friday third April
Blackburn v Leeds (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday 4th April
Bristol Metropolis v Cardiff (12:30pm)
Derby v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Brentford v Wigan
Charlton v Millwall
Fulham v Birmingham
Huddersfield v Preston
Luton v Studying
Middlesbrough v QPR
Stoke v Barnsley
Swansea v Sheffield Wednesday
West Brom v Hull
Friday 10th April – Good Friday
Millwall v Middlesbrough (1:00pm)
Birmingham v Swansea
Brentford v Charlton
Bristol Metropolis v Hull
Cardiff v Blackburn
Leeds v Stoke
Luton v Barnsley
Nottingham Forest v Fulham
Studying v Huddersfield
Sheffield Wednesday v Preston
West Brom v Derby
Wigan v QPR
Monday 13th April – Easter Monday
Barnsley v Wigan
Blackburn v West Brom
Charlton v Studying
Derby v Brentford
Huddersfield v Luton
Hull v Millwall
Middlesbrough v Bristol Metropolis
Preston v Nottingham Forest
QPR v Sheffield Wednesday
Stoke v Birmingham
Swansea v Leeds
Tuesday 14th April
Fulham v Cardiff (7:45pm)
Saturday 18th April
Birmingham v Charlton
Brentford v Preston
Bristol Metropolis v Stoke
Cardiff v Derby
Leeds v Barnsley
Luton v QPR
Millwall v Blackburn
Nottingham Forest v Swansea
Studying v Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield
West Brom v Fulham
Wigan v Hull
Saturday 25th April
Derby v Leeds (1:00pm)
Barnsley v Nottingham Forest
Blackburn v Studying
Charlton v Wigan
Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday
Huddersfield v West Brom
Hull v Luton
Middlesbrough v Cardiff
Preston v Birmingham
QPR v Millwall
Stoke v Brentford
Swansea v Bristol Metropolis
Saturday 2nd Could
Birmingham v Derby (12:30pm)
Brentford v Barnsley (12:30pm)
Bristol Metropolis v Preston (12:30pm)
Cardiff v Hull (12:30pm)
Leeds v Charlton (12:30pm)
Luton v Blackburn (12:30pm)
Millwall v Huddersfield (12:30pm)
Nottingham Forest v Stoke (12:30pm)
Studying v Swansea (12:30pm)
Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough (12:30pm)
West Brom v QPR (12:30pm)
Wigan v Fulham (12:30pm)
Championship play-offs on TV in 2019/20
Monday 25th Could
Championship play-off last
