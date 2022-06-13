Chancalay’s unusual kick from the ground that left Racing with one player less in the defeat against Godoy Cruz

* The moment of the infraction and the resolution, VAR involved

The second half of the year started complicated for Racing with the elimination in the Argentine Cup at the hands of Agropecuario. The Professional League became the absolute priority for those led by Fernando Gago and, after beating Huracán on date 1, the Academy traveled to Mendoza to face Godoy Cruz in search of another three points that keep him at the top of the table. However, an early situation complicated the duel for Avellaneda’s men and changed the course of the game, which ended in the hands of Tomba 2-0.

It was minute 33 of the first half and Thomas Chancalay was on the ground after disputing a ball with Elijah Lopez. The ball fell at the feet of Pier Barrioswho sought to advance down the right wing, but when passing to one side of the Racing player, the striker kicked him from the ground. The booty connected with the area of ​​the right knee of the soccer player of the Tomb y automatically fell to the ground with cries of pain due to the seriousness of the infraction.

The referee’s first reaction Facundo Tello was to admonish the offender while he was surrounded by Godoy Cruz’s starters who asked for the red card. The VAR appeared in the stadium Argentine Falklands de Mendoza and invited the judge to change his decision: After seeing the action several times, he decided to expel Chancalay directly..

The Racing striker knocked down Pier Barrios from the floor

The change was correct since the play caused a serious risk to the physical integrity of the adversary. From that moment on, the party changed drastically and the Tomb began to threaten Gastón Gómez’s goal, until in minute 52 the scoring was opened through Salomón Rodríguez. Fernando Gago did not make any changes after losing one less player or after the goal of the locals.

Racing lived 25 tragic days from a sporting point of view eliminated by Bocain League Cup semi-finalsby River Plate of Uruguay in the group stage of the South American Cup and by Agricultural on the Argentine Cup. All the good things done by the coach in much of the first half of 2022 was shattered, the good game proposed by the Academiagood individual performance and becoming the enemy of River y Boca locally, they were forgotten with three consecutive eliminations. And he completed the slide with the blow against Godoy Cruz.

