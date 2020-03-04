Chance the Rapper Joins ‘Sesame Street’ Movie

Chance the Rapper is in negotiations to affix Anne Hathaway in Warner Bros.’ live-action adaptation of “Sesame Road.”

“Portlandia” director and co-creator Jonathan Krisel is helming the musical, co-financed by Warner Bros. and MGM. “Eight Grade” director Bo Burnham is contributing songs to the new movie, which is able to hit theaters Jan. 15, 2021.

Shawn Levy and Michael Aguilar will produce the pic. Mike Rosolio and Chris Galletta have written drafts of the script with Jesse Ehrman overseeing the venture for Warner Bros. Sesame Workshop, which holds the rights to the present, will even be concerned in the growth of the film.

The story follows the Sesame Road characters after they’re mysteriously expelled from their very own neighborhood, forcing them to collaborate with historical past present host Sally Hawthorne to show that Sesame Road really exists. The tutorial sequence first premiered in 1969 with a mixture of live-action puppetry and animation. “Sesame Road” can be dwelling to the Jim Henson creations Huge Hen, Bert, Ernie, Grover, Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster and Elmo.

The TV sequence is produced by Sesame Workshop, often called the Kids’s Tv Workshop till 2000, and was created by Joan Ganz Cooney and Lloyd Morrisett.

This marks Chance the Rapper’s second main performing job after starring in the A24 horror-comedy “Slice.” The hip-hop star additionally just lately performed himself in Netflix’s “Between Two Ferns” movie, and is ready to host a revival of “Punk’d” on short-form content material platform Quibi.

He’s repped by UTA. Collider was first to report the information of Chance’s involvement.