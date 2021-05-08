Chance the Rapper Releases Teaser for Upcoming Concert Film

Chance the Rapper has wrapped up a deal with AMC Theatres to have a new concert film, “Magnificent Coloring World,” premiere exclusively on the chain’s screens this summer.

A teaser was issued Friday for the movie, which celebrates five years since the release of Chance’s landmark mixtape “Coloring Book” and the Magnificent Coloring World tour that followed.

Directed by Jake Schreier and produced by Chance’s House of Kicks and Park Pictures, “Magnificent Coloring World” marks the first time an individual recording artist has distributed a film through AMC.

Thursday, the rapper teased his partnership with AMC on Twitter with an image of his signature “3” logo adorned with marquee lights.

In 2017, Chance made history with “Coloring Book” in becoming the first independent artist to win a Grammy for a mixtape after successfully leading a petition to convince the Recording Academy to recognize streaming-only albums. In addition to winning best rap album, Chance also took home the awards for best new artist and best rap performance.

Last year, Chance went No. 1 with his Justin Bieber collaboration “Holy” and released his virtual holiday concert film “Chi-Town Christmas” on YouTube and in 3D on Oculus.

Movie theaters are slowly reopening across the country, with most of California (including Los Angeles County) allowing cinemas to operate with at least half-capacity. In New York City, movie theaters are open at 33% capacity.

While this week AMC Theatres reported a net loss of $567 million, that number is still substantially lower than 2020’s lost revenues. Yesterday, AMC CEO Adam Aron said, “We finally can now say that we are looking at an increasingly favorable environment for moviegoing and for AMC as a company over the coming few months.”