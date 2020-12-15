Chance the Rapper Says He’s ‘Apparently’ Working With Dionne Warwick

The world of Dionne Warwick’s Twitter account is usually a complicated place, a spot the place Billie Eilish turns into William Eyelash, and the place Chance the Rapper can discover out, with out being solely certain, that he’s engaged on a track with the legendary 80-year-old singer.

After participating with Warwick on Twitter, Chance informed Stephen Colbert on “The Late Present” Monday evening that it seems the two can be collaborating on a track.

The complete trade started when Warwick randomly requested Chance on Twitter why he makes use of “the Rapper” in his stage identify when he’s clearly a rapper, including relatively perplexingly, “I can not cease eager about this.”

Chance expressed shock that Warwick even knew who he was, however “apparently” the trade has led to the two working collectively.

“We’re working, apparently, on a track,” he mentioned. “It’s an enormous, immense honor. She shouted me out on Twitter, and I freaked out for some time, and I hit her again, after which she began contacting me in actual life. It’s all been a blur. It looks like my first style of actual fame.”

He then mentioned, “I went to Starbucks the different day and so they had been like, ‘Are you the man that was tweeted by Dionne Warwick?’ I’m like, ‘It’s me!’”

He additionally spoke about his current vacation album with Jeremih, “Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama: The Present That Retains on Giving,” which collects their earlier releases in the collection together with two new songs, however extra importantly, the singer’s restoration after a severe bout with coronavirus that noticed him hospitalized and positioned on a ventilator. Jeremih has largely recovered and left the hospital, and Chance mentioned he noticed him just lately and he’s in good spirits and up and strolling.

Watch the look under: