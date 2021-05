Chandana Segu is a budding artist from the South Indian movie trade. She used to be born and taken up in Bangalore, Karnataka. She is understood for her efficiency within the Varudhini Parinayam serial. Chandana additionally labored in films like U-Flip 2 (Kannada), Ramesha Suresha. She performed an antagonist position within the fable serial Jothi (Tamil) – Solar TV and Jyothi (Gemini TV).