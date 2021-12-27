Chandigarh Municipal Company Election Effects 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes continues, know who misplaced and gained…

Chandigarh Municipal Company Election Effects 2021 LIVE Updates: After the balloting for the Municipal Company in Chandigarh, the counting of votes is occurring from 9 am as of late. The result of Chandigarh Municipal Company elections will probably be declared as of late i.e. on Monday itself. The consequences coming as of late will play the most important position within the meeting elections to be held in Punjab subsequent 12 months. Allow us to tell that the balloting for Chandigarh Municipal Company used to be hung on Friday, wherein a complete of 60 % balloting used to be performed.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Congress’s giant commentary – will battle elections by itself beneath the management of Priyanka, CM face may be mounted

Aam Aadmi Celebration is attempting its success for the primary time

The choice of wards in Chandigarh Municipal Company used to be higher from 26 to 35 in 2016 and is recently ruled by way of the Bharatiya Janata Celebration within the civic frame. Speaking concerning the closing municipal elections, the BJP had gained 20 seats and its former best friend Shiromani Akali Dal had gained one seat. The Congress used to be a hit in successful most effective 4 seats. With the ruling Bharatiya Janata Celebration, the primary opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi Celebration (AAP), 203 applicants are within the fray on all 35 seats. Aam Aadmi Celebration is attempting its success for the primary time.

Counting of votes is occurring at those counting facilities

-Executive House Science Faculty, Sector 10 (Ward numbers 1 to 4 will probably be counted right here)

-Chandigarh Faculty of Engineering and Era, Sector 26 (Ward quantity 5 to eight will probably be counted right here)

-Executive Senior Secondary Faculty, Sector 18 (Ward numbers 9 to twelve will probably be counted right here)

-Put up Graduate Faculty, Sector 11 (Ward numbers 13 to 16 will probably be counted right here)

-Executive Faculty for Schooling (Ward quantity 17 to twenty will probably be counted right here)

-Chandigarh Institute of Resort Control, Sector 42 (Ward numbers 21 to 24 will probably be counted right here)

-Put up Graduate Faculty for Ladies, Sector 42 (Ward numbers 25 to twenty-eight will probably be counted right here)

-Executive Faculty of Trade and Trade Management, Sector 50 (Ward numbers 29 to 32 will probably be counted right here)

-Put up Graduate Faculty, Sector 46 (Ward quantity 33 to 35 will probably be counted right here)