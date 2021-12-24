Chandigarh Municipal Company Election Vote casting are living updates: Vote casting continues from 7.30 am within the chilly, lengthy queues

Chandigarh Municipal Company Election Vote casting are living updates: As of late 633481 citizens at 694 polling stations in Chandigarh will come to a decision the destiny of 203 applicants who’re attempting their success in 35 wards. Those come with 332181 male citizens and 301280 feminine citizens. He’s exercising his franchise from 7.30 am lately for the elections to the Municipal Company. Lengthy queues of citizens are visual for balloting at polling stations since morning even within the chilly wintry weather.Additionally Learn – No Vaccine No Wage: It’s obligatory for the federal government staff of this state to take corona vaccine, differently they are going to no longer get wage; Know what’s order

In Maloya, there's a large crowd of other folks outdoor the federal government faculty RC-2 to vote. Other people began queuing right here from 6:30 am and the method of balloting has began at 7:30 am. Up to now about 15 other folks have voted at this sales space. Hari Singh casts his first vote at sales space quantity 450.

Protecting in thoughts the corona an infection, particular preparations were made by means of the Election Fee for balloting. Efforts are being made no longer best to stay the group much less on the cubicles, however were steered to totally practice the factors of prevention from Corona.

After checking the temperature of the voter on the polling cubicles in Manimajra, they’re being allowed within.

The Election Commissioner has deployed 4 observers to control the expenditure restrict for this election. 9 election officials have additionally been appointed.

Vote casting starts in 694 polling cubicles, effects will come on December 27

Vote casting for the Chandigarh Municipal Company elections is being hung on Friday. After balloting on Friday, the consequences might be declared after the counting of votes on December 27. Round 3700 policemen were deployed to make lately’s polling non violent, whilst further police forces were deployed at 215 declared delicate cubicles. Many of the cubicles are delicate in spaces like Dhanas, Faidan, Moulijagran, Indira Colony. On a mean, 5 policemen were placed on accountability at one sales space.