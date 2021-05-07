Chandigarh Weekend Corona Curfew: Corona curfew imposed in Chandigarh, restrictions will proceed with strict pointers

Chandigarh Weekend Corona Curfew: Curfew has been introduced in Chandigarh amid expanding circumstances of coronavirus. Referring to this, the management has additionally issued strict pointers (Chandigarh Lockdown Complete pointers). If truth be told, Weekend corona curfew has been imposed in Chandigarh on weekends, which can be appropriate from 5 am on Would possibly 8 to five am on Would possibly 10. District Justice of the Peace Manip S. Brar gave this data on Friday. Issuing the order, he mentioned, “There can be no restriction at the inter-state motion of primary and non-essential pieces.” Excluding this, retail outlets of primary items can be open for house supply most effective until 2 pm within the day. Additionally Learn – Whole Lockdown in Karnataka: Whole lockdown imposed in Karnataka, nobody is permitted to go out with the exception of primary products and services. View Tenet

In keeping with the ideas issued for weekend curfew in Chandigarh, marriage can be allowed however most effective 50 folks will be capable of attend it and for this permission must be taken ahead of management. On the similar time, a most of 20 folks will be capable of attend the funeral. The management has mentioned that vaccination / trying out facilities will stay open. Morning stroll can be allowed from 6-9 am following the COVID protocol.

Please inform that 47552 circumstances of corona had been reported in Chandigarh. On the similar time, 38591 folks had been cured. Excluding this, 541 folks have misplaced their lives from Corona right here. 8420 circumstances are nonetheless beneath trial.