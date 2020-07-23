Chandra Shekhar Azad Birth Anniversary: ​​Chandrashekhar always free, know the great legend of the great revolutionary

Chandra Shekhar Azad Birth Anniversary: 23 July means today is the birth anniversary of freedom fighter fighter and self-respecting Chandrashekhar Azad of entire India. Chandrashekhar Azad, two images emerge in the minds of humans as soon as they hear this name. First, the idea of ​​self-esteem of Indians on mustaches. The surrender to the second Mother India is such that she took her own life with the last bullet, because Azad is always free. But there are many stories that give Chandrashekhar Azad a different place in the freedom struggle. This is the same Azad, whom the British were questioning in jail, they had told their father’s name as Independence and Address Jail. He is the same Azad who joined the Azad Hindustan Republican Association at the age of just 17. He is the same freed who is called Quick Silver due to his brilliant mind. It is the same Azad who played an important role in the Kakori incident of 1925 and shook the roots of the British. It is Chandrashekhar, who was sentenced to 15 lashes when he first went to jail. Also Read – Tumr Azad will continue to be India’s brave son Chandrashekhar, Learn 10 things

Be free forever

Chandrasekhar Azad once said in a meeting of freedom fighters that the British can never hold me alive. After this, when the British surrounded him in Alfred Park on 27 February 1931, Azad first fought fiercely. But when the last bullet was left with Azad, Azad took his own life by placing a pistol on his temple and Virgati was received. From here, Azad sowed the seed of freedom in his children, which the British could never suppress while living. The words of Azad and his martyrdom were the proof of his choice of independence. You will be surprised to know that even when Azad was dead, the British were unable to muster the courage to go to him. When he came to know that he was dead, the British went to him and shot Azad's dead body. This was the inhumanity that the British showed. But remember, Azad never came alive in British hands. He was also rubbed by it.

Birth of a warrior in Panditji’s house

Chandrasekhar Azad was born on 23 July 1906 in the tribal village Bhabra. His father’s name was Pandit Sitaram Tiwari. He was a resident of Badar village in Unnao district. Due to the famine, his family later settled in Bhabra. This is where Chandrasekhar Azad’s early life began. He learned to shoot a bow and arrow. Please tell that the name of this village has now been renamed after Chandrasekhar Azad.

Azad was impressed by Gandhi

Today, no matter how ideologically good we are calling Mahatma Gandhi ideologically. But it cannot be misled that every freedom fighter fighter respected Mahatma Gandhi, was influenced by him. Chandrasekhar Azad was also strongly influenced by Gandhi. Let me tell you that for the first time when the British arrested Azad, he was presented before the Magistrate. But you know what the answer was to Azad’s question. When asked Azad’s father’s name, he said independence, when the judge asked Chandrashekhar his name, he said Azad, Azad said when asked about his home address, jail is my home. Let me tell you that the magistrate got very angry due to Azad’s responses and he had sentenced Azad to 15 lashes. During this period, Azad used to speak only two words after every whip – Vande Mataram, Mahatma Gandhi’s Jai. Since this incident, Chandrasekhar Azad became famous as

Displeasure with Gandhi

The matter is actually in 1922 when Mahatma Gandhi ended the non-cooperation movement after the Chaura-Chauri incident. This angered Azad Gandhi. After this, he was introduced to Ram Prasad Bismil. After this, Hindustan Republican Association was established in 1925. After this, the intimacy between the two grew and decided to snatch freedom against the British on the power of arms. From here, Azad joins Garam Dal.