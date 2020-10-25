Chandra Shekhar Azad’s convoy opened fire, said – we will not let the atmosphere deteriorate

Bulandshahr: Azad Samaj Party National President Chandrashekhar Azad’s convoy was shot. Chandrasekhar claimed that his convoy was shot here. However, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said that the incident has not been confirmed yet and only one news channel is showing news related to the alleged attack. Also Read – Hathras News Updates: FIR lodged against Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar who visited Hathras to meet the victim’s family

Azad wrote on his Twitter account that the opposition parties were nervous due to the Azad Samaj Party contesting the election. Also Read – Hathras scandal: Bhima Army Chief Chandrashekhar met the victim’s family, said – give them Y class protection or I will take them to my house

He tweeted, “Opposition parties have been nervous due to our candidate landing in Bulandshahr election and today’s rally has given them sleep due to which my convoy has been fired in a cowardly manner. This shows the frustration of their defeat. He wants the atmosphere to be bad but we will not let this happen. ” Also Read – Hathras Gangrape: Bhima Army Chief Chandrashekhar Announces- India Gate at 5 am