Chandrababu Naidu Covid-19 Certain: Chandrababu Naidu got here below the grip of Corona, remoted himself

Chandrababu Naidu Covid-19 Certain: Telugu Desam Birthday celebration in Andhra Pradesh (TDP) Leader of Chandrababu Naidu (Chandrababu Naidu) Corona were given inflamed. He gave this data via tweeting on Tuesday. Naidu stated that once the Kovid-19 file got here sure, he has remoted himself at house and is taking all essential precautions. He wrote that whoever got here involved with me, I’d request the ones other people to get their take a look at completed once conceivable. Please keep protected and care for your self. Allow us to tell that ahead of Naidu, many veteran leaders of the rustic have additionally come below the grip of this virus.Additionally Learn – Swarna Ratham Procession: ‘Swarna Ratham Procession’ used to be taken out in Tirumala temple premises on Vaikuntha Ekadashi, see footage..

I’ve examined sure for COVID with gentle signs. I’ve quarantined myself at house and taking the entire essential precautions. I’d request those that got here involved with me to get themselves examined on the earliest. Please be protected and take care. – N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 18, 2022

