Chandrashekhar’s giant observation – Mayawati’s life ends, now Azad Samaj Birthday celebration is a substitute for BSP in UP

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Birthday celebration takes a cushy stance against the central govt out of worry of central investigative companies. Making this allegation, Azad Samaj Birthday celebration President Chandrashekhar Azad stated that his new political group is a substitute for the Mayawati-led birthday party. In regards to the BSP, he stated that the birthday party is dropping its life by way of operating towards the foundations of its founder Kanshi Ram.

The pinnacle of the Bhim Military, whose political group Azad Samaj Birthday celebration was once began ultimate yr, needs to determine it as a birthday party protective the rights of Dalits, Different Backward Categories and minorities. He stated a "Mahagathbandhan" is essential these days for subsequent yr's Uttar Pradesh Meeting elections and everybody who's fascinated by preventing the Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration (BJP) from coming again to energy will have to sign up for fingers.

In an interview, Azad stated he was once no longer averse to forging an alliance with any birthday party, together with the BSP, equipped the target was once to forge a powerful alliance to defeat the Yogi Adityanath govt. He alleged that the Yogi govt was once working a "dictatorial" management. The Azad Samaj Birthday celebration leader stated, "We're in talks with all of the opposition events. When there may be any downside in entrance of the state and the rustic, all of the events speak about the problems. In our birthday party, the core committee is the apex frame and can take the overall name on alliances." On the identical time, he stated that his birthday party has no longer finalized any alliance for the meeting elections.

The thirty-four-year-old chief stated, “Our effort is within the route of forming a grand alliance to maintain the BJP for the sake of the folks. This misgovernance will have to finish. That is why a grand alliance will have to be shaped to prevent the BJP.” Calling for a not unusual minimal programme, he advocated a coalition govt in Uttar Pradesh and stated when the events are single-handedly in energy, dictatorial scenarios get up, as is “taking place now”.

In regards to the scoffs made on him by way of BSP supremo Mayawati, he stated that if somebody criticizes him, he does no longer get disappointed by way of it. “It’s not that i am frightened of grievance and accusations,” Azad stated. Requested if he was once open to an alliance with the BSP for the meeting polls, he stated he was once open to forging an alliance with all “anti-BJP” events. Then again, in a scathing grievance of the Mayawati-led birthday party, Azad additionally stated that their variations have been ideological, no longer non-public.

Azad stated, “The BSP has misplaced its life and it’s all as a result of its personal movements and no longer as a result of any person else. Take a look at the result of 2012 (UP Meeting Elections), 2014 (Lok Sabha Elections), 2017 (Vis Elections) and 2019 (Los Elections), they’re frequently declining. He claimed, “Take a look at different states, now they’re getting lower than one according to cent votes, be it Kerala, Assam or West Bengal. The BSP is shrinking as a result of its leaders no longer operating on the grassroots stage and it handiest is going to the folks all the way through elections, which individuals have began working out.

Azad alleged that the BSP was once brushing aside the beliefs of its founder Kanshi Ram and dealing towards his ideas. He stated that the BSP had transform a countrywide birthday party in 12 years at the foundation of the ones ideas, however now its standing of the nationwide birthday party is in peril. Azad stated, “We’ve got given other people an possibility by way of operating on the grassroots stage. Additionally stated that we promise other people to be in combination even ahead of and after the elections.

He additionally accused the BSP of being cushy at the Middle on more than a few problems out of worry of central probe companies. “If you find yourself dealing with CBI and ED instances, you get stuck within the clutches of the Middle and don’t seem to be in a position to articulate your perspectives firmly,” Azad stated. “There are lots of such instances (on Mayawati) and her brother,” he alleged. At the Congress as a possible best friend in Uttar Pradesh, Azad stated there’s no distinction with the birthday party however his group is elevating its voice anywhere injustice is completed to the underprivileged and it has completed so lately in Congress-ruled Rajasthan. .

Azad stated, “I don’t have any non-public downside (with Congress). All those that consider that BJP will have to be stopped and it has harmed the state, they will have to come in combination.” Forward of subsequent yr’s meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh, Azad is taking away a ‘Bahujan Cycle Yatra’ from July 1 to 21. Their slogan is ‘Surrender caste, sign up for society’. Its objective is to “counteract the communal setting of the rustic and unite the folks.”

He alleged, “BJP works at the coverage of divide and rule. We do politics of brotherhood and equality. The caste department creates enmity some of the other people and as a result of this the rustic has lagged at the back of in building.” Azad focused the Yogi govt for the violence that happened all the way through the submitting of nominations within the block main elections. He alleged that democracy has been “hijacked” within the state.