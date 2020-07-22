Chandrayaan 2: To test the moon’s move on this day, Chandrayaan-2 was born, what happened on this day

Chandrayaan 2: For those keeping an eye on the depths of space and the movement of moon stars, the day of July 22 last year is recorded with a big event in history. In fact, on this day in 2019, Chandrayaan-2 was flagged off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) at Sriharikota to explore the undiscovered aspects of the moon. It was launched through GSLV-Mark… the most powerful and huge rocket named ‘Bahubali’. This was seen as a major achievement of the country’s space history. However, the Chandrayaan was damaged just seconds before landing on the lunar surface. However, in this entire journey Chandrayaan had completed 90 percent of his work. Later in September, the US Space Agency NASA found the debris of Chandrayaan 2 which crashed on the lunar surface. Also Read – Chandrayaan-3 is in the works, India will launch its first solar mission in 2020: ISRO chief

A series of other important events recorded on the date of July 22 in the history of the country are as follows: –

1731: Spain signed the Treaty of Vienna.

1918: Indralal Rai, India’s first skilled pilot, was killed in a battle with Germany in London during the First World War.

1969: Soviet Union launched Sputnik 50 and Molniya 112 communication satellites.

1981: India’s first geostationary satellite, Apple, started functioning.

1988: 500 US scientists pledge to boycott research in the Pentagon for making biological weapons.

1999: International Labor Organization implementing work plan for equal wages for equal work.

2001: Sher Bahadur Deuba becomes the new Prime Minister of Nepal 2001: Conference of group-eight countries concluded in Geneva.

2003: Two sons of dictator Saddam Hussein are killed in an air strike in Iraq.

2012 Pranab Mukherjee elected the 13th President of India.

2019: Launch of Chandrayaan-2 from Sriharikota.

