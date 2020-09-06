Chandrayaan-3 may be launched in early 2021, this time the campaign will not have an orbiter

new Delhi: Chandrayaan-3 is expected to be launched in early 2021 as part of India’s lunar mission. Union Minister Jitendra Singh gave this information on Sunday. However, unlike Chandrayaan-2, it will not have an ‘orbiter’ but it will have a ‘lander’ and a ‘rover’. Also Read – Chandrayaan 2: To test the moon’s movement on this day, Chandrayaan-2 was born, what happened on this day

After the ‘Hard Landing’ of Chandrayaan-2 on the lunar surface in September last year, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) planned another mission for the final months of this year. However, the corona virus epidemic and lockdown affected many ISRO projects and delayed operations like Chandrayaan-3. Also Read – Chandrayaan-3 is in the works, India will launch its first solar mission in 2020: ISRO chief

A statement issued to Singh said, “As far as Chandrayaan-3 is concerned, it is likely to be launched sometime in early 2021. Chandrayaan-3 will be a re-mission of Chandrayaan-2 and will have a lander and a rover like Chandrayaan-2. ” Also Read – Chandrayaan 2: NASA finds Vikram Lander on the lunar surface, tweet photos

Chandrayaan-2 was launched on 22 July last year. It was planned to land on the moon’s south pole. But the lander Vikram made a hard landing on September 7 and in his first attempt, India’s dream of touching the surface of the Earth’s satellite was broken. The arbiter sent under the campaign is doing good work and sending information. Chandrayaan-1 was launched in 2008. Singh said, “ISRO’s first lunar mission has sent some pictures which show that the poles of the moon look like rust.”

The statement said that scientists of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) say that it is possible that the Earth’s own atmosphere is helping it, in other words it means that the Earth’s atmosphere also protects the Moon. Are doing Thus, data from Chandrayaan-1 indicate that there is water on the moon pole, scientists are trying to find out.

Meanwhile, preparations are continuing for India’s first mission to send humans to space. The minister said, “There have been some hurdles from Kovid-19 in preparation for Gaganyaan but efforts are on to meet the deadline around 2022.”