Chandrayan-2 captures crater on moon, ISRO names Vikram Sarabhai

Chandrayan 2 Latest Update:Chandrayaan-2 has captured pictures of the moon and one of its craters is named after Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the Indian space program. Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh said that Sarabhai's birth centenary year was completed on August 12 and it is a tribute to the scientist. Singh said that ISRO's recent achievements are realizing Sarabhai's vision. ISRO has put India among the frontline countries of the world. The Department of Space comes under the Prime Minister's Office.

Singh was quoted as saying in the statement, 'The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has paid special tribute to him by announcing that Chandrayaan-2 (Chandrayan 2) orbiter has captured the picture of' Sarabhai crater 'on the moon. The Sarabhai crater is about 250 to 300 km east of the crater where the Apollo 17 and Luna 21 missions landed.

The statement said that a 3D photograph of the Sarabhai crater shows that it is about 1.7 kilometers deep from the raised edge and the inclination of the crater walls is 25 to 35 degrees. These discoveries will increase astronomers' understanding of processes on the lava-filled lunar field. It said, 'Chandrayaan-2 is working as per the design and provides important scientific data. Chandrayaan-2 will start releasing scientific data from October 2020 for global use. '

Let us know that Chandrayaan-2 was launched on July 22, 2019. However, its lander Vikram had a hard landing on the lunar surface on 7 September. India's dream of becoming the first country to make a soft landing on the lunar surface in the first attempt was not realized. The mission's orbiter is working properly and sending data.