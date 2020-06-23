Change iPhone Default E mail, Browser to Third-Party Apps – Variety

In a serious change for Apple’s iPhone, the following iteration of the working system — iOS 14, coming this fall — will let customers set third-party electronic mail and browser apps because the defaults, rather than Apple’s personal mail and Safari browser apps.

In Apple’s practically two-hour keynote Monday kicking off the digital 2020 Worldwide Builders Convention, executives didn’t point out that as among the many new options for iOS 14, which incorporates an array of latest usability and privateness enhancements.

Throughout the WWDC20 presentation, it was introduced that the following iPad working techniques (iPadOS 14) would help the flexibility to change default electronic mail and browsers apps. It seems that the identical might be true for iOS 14. In an inventory of options for iOS 14, as noticed by Engadget, Apple confirmed that might be an possibility for iPhone customers: “Set a default internet browser and electronic mail app that launch if you click on a hyperlink or need to compose a brand new mail message.”

Which means, for instance, with iOS 14, an iPhone consumer might set Google’s Gmail or Microsoft’s Outlook because the default electronic mail program, or Firefox or Chrome because the browser. The iOS 14 working system might be launched this fall as a free software program replace for iPhone 6s fashions and later.

It’s not clear whether or not Apple could enable customers to set different third-party apps because the defaults — like setting Spotify to be the default music participant as a substitute of Apple Music, or switching to Google Podcasts as a substitute of Apple Podcasts. Apple representatives declined to touch upon whether or not this was within the plans.

The transfer comes as Apple has been beneath rising criticism for allegedly anticompetitive habits with respect to the App Retailer and the way it does enterprise with app builders. Final week, the European Union formally opened an antitrust investigation into Apple’s App Retailer enterprise practices, together with its 30% “tax” on all transactions and requiring apps to use the in-app buying system. The EU probe follows a grievance final 12 months from Spotify. The regulator is also trying into Apple Pay.

A Bloomberg report earlier this 12 months mentioned Apple was “contemplating giving rival apps extra prominence on iPhones and iPads” by letting them set third-party default apps for mail and internet shopping, in addition to “opening its HomePod speaker to third-party music providers after criticism the corporate supplies an unfair benefit to its in-house merchandise.”

In the meantime, Apple didn’t particularly announce modifications to HomePod, however a slide displayed throughout the WWDC keynote included mentioned the good speaker could be including “third-party music providers,” which might presumably enable the gadgets to natively stream from such providers as Spotify.