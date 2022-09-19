Change of actresses and a jump of 10 years in the next episode of “House Of The Dragon”

The new episode jumps back in time a decade and some of the actors are replaced. (HBOMax)

This weekend we reached the middle of the first season of House of the Dragon and it will now be episode six that introduces the actors who will give life to the adult versions of the protagonists.

The trailer for the next episode shows the jump in time that the story will have after the first five episodes that have laid the foundation for what will be the second half of this first installment. the series of HBO Maxwhich follows the family drama of the Targaryen now it will happen 10 years in the future.

Emma D’Arcy joins the series giving life to an adult version of Rhaenyra Targaryen. (HBOMax)

The series stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys, Matt Smith as his brother Prince Daemon, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon, and Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen. They also featured Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as the younger versions of Princess Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent, respectively.

Sunday’s episode 5, titled “We Light the Way”showed to Rhaenyra finally agreeing to an arranged marriage with his cousin, Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate). King Viserys hosts a wedding banquet for the young couple, which ends in a tragic scene of blood.

Aegon II is now a teenager, played by actor Tom Glynn-Carney. (HBOMax)

Royal Guardsman and Rhaenyra’s lover, Ser Criston Cole, brutally murders Laenor’s secret lover, Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod), in front of all the guests. Now Rhaenyra and Laenor are forced to continue their wedding vows moments after the tragic incident.

trailer for episode 6 House of the Dragonshared on the YouTube channel of with Game of Thronesconfirms that the second half of the series will pick up some 10 years later and will introduce a host of new cast members. Emma D’Arcy y Olivia Cooke they will make their debut as the majors Rhaenyra y Alicentand the preview begins with the former friends having a cold showdown at the King’s small council.

Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke will make their debut as the eldest Rhaenyra and Alicent. (HBOMax)

The trailer also focuses on the two women’s children, who will play key roles in the impending civil war. Prince Aegon II is now a teenager, played by actor Tom Glynn-Carney. Laena Velaryon is also now much older and is played by the Swedish actress Nanna Blondell. She is also seen having a child of her own and riding a dragon alongside the Prince Daemon.

The current Targaryen king is shown in the new trailer looking more frail and exhausted than ever. It is unknown how much time Viserys has before he dies and sparks the War of the Targaryen succession, but it appears that House of the Dragon now he dives right into the events that will lead to the pivotal civil war.

The story will continue to explore the danger of the succession of the Targaryen princess not coming to fruition in the future. (HBOMax)



With the arrival of the new cast members, fans will have to say goodbye to some of their outstanding actors. The performance of Alcock like the young Rhaenyra has been nothing short of stellar and is expected to D’Arcy make the character even more attractive.

Prior to its premiere, the producers of the series warned that unlike Game of Thronesin House of the dragon aims to take a faster pace in terms of storytelling. Because of this, the show has featured time jumps between its first five episodes, but episode 6 will be the biggest yet.

