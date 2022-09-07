Change of cabinet in Chile: readjustments and controversies in La Moneda

General image of the new ministerial cabinet in Chile. (Photo: www.prensa.presidencia.cl)

With more than an hour of delay, President Gabriel Boric carried out what had already been discussed weeks ago: an extensive cabinet change in his governmentwhich was promoted with more force since the Rejection won widely in the exit plebiscite held on September 4 last.

And it is that the person in charge of confirming the decision to make movements in President Boric’s team was the current Minister of Finance, and strong man of the cabinet, Mario Marcel, after holding a series of meetings with the Confederation of Production and Commerce (CPC) and with the Central Union of Workers (CUT).

“From now on we are going to have some changes tomorrow in the government teams and we are going to have space to discuss the reforms that are under discussion and that are about to be presented,” said Marcel, surprising the country.

However, the news is not a surprise. The idea of ​​making moves within the Boric government was imminent and was only conditioned by the result of the September 4 plebiscite. Situations such as the Mapuche conflict in southern Chile and the security and economic crisis in the country motivated weeks ago the need for a readjustment within the ministerial team.

This readjustment would correspond to the first massive change within Boric’s team and would be the third fastest since the return to democracy. However, a few weeks ago, an individual movement had already occurred within La Moneda: the resignation of the Minister of Social Development, Jeanette Vega, who was forced to leave her post after it was discovered that one of her advisers had had a telephone communication with Héctor Llaitul, leader of the Mapuche radicalism in Chile, and currently in preventive detention.

Once the victory of the Rejection of the constitutional proposal in the national plebiscite was verified, versions quickly emerged that the cabinet change was on the way, which was confirmed by the president himself declaring that “there will be adjustments in our government teams to face this new period with renewed vigor.”

Changes in the Ministry of the Interior

The newly appointed Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, together with President Boric. (Photo: www.prensa.presidencia.cl)

In total there were five ministerial changes made by President Gabriel Boric. Among the most important readjustments, it was confirmed that in the Ministry of the Interior, the former Secretary of State, Izkia Siches, was removed from her post and replaced by Carolina Tohá, a politician with a long career and who stands out for being a historical militant of the Partido Por Democracy (PPD).

In this way, a woman very close to the president, and who has accompanied Boric since his university days, leaves the government. Siches entered the government as a high stake for the present and future of her coalition, but the security crisis and the Mapuche conflict in southern Chile were the subject of recurring criticism of her administration.

In the case of Carolina Tohá, she was a deputy for Santiago, Undersecretary General of the Government under the presidency of Ricardo Lagos and was part of the cabinet of former president Michelle Bachelet in her first government as government spokesperson. Also, She was mayor of the city of Santiago de Chile from 2012 to 2016. In this way, Tohá becomes the new strong woman of La Moneda.

The arrival of Tohá has been interpreted as a “wink” to the traditional guards of Chilean politics who have extensive political experience for integrating the governments of Ricardo Lagos, Eduardo Frei and Michelle Bachelet. Tohá will occupy the same position that his father, José Tohá, held in the government of President Salvador Allende, where he served as Minister of the Interior, and who died as a result of the military dictatorship.

Controversy in the appointments

The undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve, commanded the cabinet change in Chile despite the fact that he had been confirmed in another ministry.

Early in the morning it was reported that the Undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalvewould leave his post to occupy the post of General Secretariat of the Presidency. He would be replaced by the communist and history teacher, Nicolás Cataldo.

However, old messages on Cataldo’s social networks criticizing the Chilean police generated outrage in the opposition.

The opposition deputy, Jorge Alessandri, even threatened to freeze relations with the government if Cataldo took office. “If this person reaches the undersecretary’s office, obviously all dialogues with the government are frozen”, Said the parliamentarian, which generated outrage in the ruling party that argued that President Boric’s freedom to choose was being violated.

The government felt the blow from the opposition and decided to back down on Cataldo’s appointment, unleashing unrest in sectors of the ruling party. The political upheaval caused Manuel Monsalve to return to his position as Undersecretary of the Interior, definitively rejecting Cataldo’s option.

This movement motivated sectors of the opposition to refuse to meet today with the government to seek a constitutional agreement, declaring “improvisation” on the part of La Moneda, postponing once again the meeting between this sector of Chilean politics and La Moneda.

Other moves in the cabinet

After this controversy, it was confirmed that another woman with experience would take over the ministry of the General Secretariat of the Presidency: the socialist Ana Lya Uriarte, a politician with vast experience and closely linked to the center-left parties and Michelle Bachelet. Uriarte replaced Giorgio Jackson, a friend of the president, who took over as Minister of Social Development, abandoning his previous position as head of the General Secretariat of the Presidency.

Lya Uriarte will be responsible for strengthening ties between the government and Parliament, specifically now after the plebiscite. Let us remember that the future constitutional agreement will be born in the Chilean Congress, and the minister’s task will be to bring the parties together so that a constitutional path emerges in the near future.

Continuing with the changes, there were also movements in the Ministry of Health. Former Minister María Begoña Yarza left this position to replace Ximena Aguilera, who will have the important mission of directing one of the most important portfolios of La Moneda. Aguilera is a medical surgeon from the University of Chile and specialized in public health at the same house of studies. She worked as director of the Center for Epidemiology and Health Policies of the Faculty of Medicine of the German Clinic and of the Universidad del Desarrollo.

In the Ministry of Energy there was also a readjustment. Former Minister Claudio Huepe was informed in the early hours of this morning that he would be removed from his post and that Diego Pardow would take his place.who worked as an advisor to La Moneda.

The former Minister of Science, Flavio Salazar, was removed from his post and replaced by the independent Silvia Díaz Acostaand is the first woman to hold this position after its creation in 2018. Díaz Acosta is a native of the city of Quillota, located 125 kilometers from Santiago, and has a doctorate in Chemistry from the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile.

reactions to change

Once these readjustments were confirmed, the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, spoke to the country and stressed that “Cabinet changes are always dramatic in Chile and this one has not lacked its dose. He had to hurt and it hurts, but it is necessary”.

The president added that “I don’t know how to govern superficially. Therefore, words are not enough to bring our vision closer to the people, we have to show it in deeds. The time when we were new is over, from this new starting point we have to work to recover trust in the institutions”.

The Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, stated that “they feel committed” due to the responsibility that the country has transferred to them. Regarding the restructuring within La Moneda, the new Tohá said that “changing names does not have a magical effect, what has a magical effect is to move all the energies of the State, of its services, ministries, officials and civil servants, in the direction of responding to citizenship; also move our ability to reach agreements with all sectors, to convene civil society, citizens, the private sector.

