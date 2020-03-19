Change to BBC One schedule as coronavirus BBC News special to be broadcast

BBC One has introduced an pressing schedule change for this night – with a 90 minute coronavirus BBC News special now being broadcast from 4:30pm.

The special will embrace all of the developments together with the newest authorities information convention in response to the continued pandemic.

The change within the schedule sees Prepared Regular Cook dinner transfer to 3:45pm from its beforehand slated time slot of 4:30pm.

In the meantime Cash For Nothing has been dropped from the schedule and Pointless will now air on BBC Two at 5:15pm.

Escape to the Nation will be broadcast at 3pm as beforehand billed, whereas the schedule will resume as deliberate from 6pm onwards with BBC News, regional information and climate.

The federal government have been holding information conferences each day this week to replace the general public as to the continuously growing coronavirus outbreak, with new tips and initiatives being outlined every day.

Earlier at the moment the BBC introduced an intensive plan to assist viewers and listeners throughout the pandemic, with measures together with church service broadcasts, and bringing basic TV and radio again to iPlayer.