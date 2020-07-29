Changed name of Ministry of Human Resource Development, will now be known as Ministry of Education

new Delhi: In the midst of the epidemic in the country, several schemes were launched by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) keeping in mind the interests of the students. Under this, many schemes were like a step towards self-reliant India. Meanwhile, the name of the ministry has been changed by the central government. MHRD has now been renamed as Ministry of Education. Also Read – HRD Ministry Launches ‘Pragyata’ Guidelines For Digital Education, Class Must Not Take More Than 3 Hours

It is worth mentioning that for the past many days, orders were being issued by the Ministry of MHRD keeping in mind the interests of the students. During the Corona period, the ministry did its job well. Now, after the epidemic in the country, online classes have to be run, information of admissions or the result of examinations. MHRD used to do everything. Also Read – HRD Ministry Releases Guidelines For Digital Education ‘Pragyaata’, Know What It Contains

Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) renamed as Ministry of Education. The announcement to be made later today. pic.twitter.com/shM4QrDg6m Also Read – JEE NCHM Exam 2020: JEE NCHM entrance exam postponed on June 22, next date will be released soon – ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

In the past, the Ministry had also launched several schemes for students, surrender was launched due to the fact that the child is not a victim of stress and mental illness during the time of the epidemic. Guidelines were also issued regarding the education of children and the time given in their online classes.