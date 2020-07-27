Changes in Ramlala’s philosophy period, what is new time and rules, know

Ayodhya: There has been a change in the philosophy period of Lord Ramlala in Ayodhya. Darshan time has been extended for one hour here. Darshan time was extended by one hour in the first shift in Ayodhya. Now in the first shift, Ram Lala can be seen from 7 am to 12 noon. Also Read – Mosque construction in Ayodhya increased, library will be built, work will start within 15 days

After rest here, there are darshans in the second shift from two o'clock to six o'clock. In the first shift, there were darshans from 7 am to 11 am. The influx of devotees has also increased amidst the agitations of Ram temple construction, due to which the devotees are seen in Ayodhya.

Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) JP Singh said that due to the activities of Ram temple construction, the influx of devotees has also increased, due to which the crowd is being seen in Ayodhya. During the Corona period, the district administration is getting Ramlala darshan to the visiting devotees while following the social distancing.

Due to the increasing infection of the corona virus in the state, only local people visit Ram Lala on the day of lock down on Saturday and Sunday. Darshan is available here only for those coming from outside. This is why there is a lot of crowd for five days. Due to the increasing crowd for five days, there has been a change in the visit duration of Ramlala. This time extended for darshan will be applicable till the advance order.