Changes in the NCERT book, now the text of Article 370 will be read

new Delhi: National Academic Research and Training Council i.e. NCERT has changed the syllabus of 12th standard. In the course of political science, a chapter has been added on the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Also, the paragraph related to the politics of separatism in Jammu and Kashmir has been removed. According to NCERT, the amendment in the 12th grade political science curriculum has removed the paragraph on separatist politics in Jammu and Kashmir. The syllabus mentions abolishing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir last year.

According to NCERT, the subject of abolishing Article 370 has been included in the syllabus under 'Regional Aspirations', and all these changes are for this year only. NCERT has decided to reduce the syllabus for class 9th to 12th for the current academic year by 30 percent. This decision has been taken due to coronavirus. Under this, syllabus for all subjects from class 9 to 12 has been cut.

The impact of this deduction made by the CBSE in the syllabus will be seen on the chapters like federal structure, state government, citizenship, nationalism and secularism taught in class 11. CBSE has removed all these chapters from the syllabus for the current one year. At the same time, students of 12th standard will no longer be taught topics such as NITI Aayog, GST, the changing nature of Indian economy. This deduction will be limited to the current academic year only.

Although now politics is being fiercely on this. Delhi government and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have also raised questions on this move of CBSE. After this change made in the syllabus for one year, questions have been raised by various individuals and state governments. In response to this, Union Human Resource and Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, many kinds of things are being said without any knowledge about the reduction in syllabus. These fabricated things are being done only for sensationalism. Education should not have politics, education should be kept away from it.