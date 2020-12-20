Changing politics in UP: Shivpal Yadav will not go with nephew Akhilesh, will contest elections with Owaisi

Ballia (UP): The politics of Uttar Pradesh is taking a turn. Apart from BJP, Congress, SP, BSP, a separate front is being formed, in which many big leaders are joining. Asaduddin Owaisi as well as Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party has also entered in UP. At the same time, Shivpal Singh Yadav, once an important part of SP, is also announcing to join the election race. They are all planning to join each other in a separate front. Also Read – UP also intensifies political stir, now Omprakash Rajbhar met Shivpal Yadav, has also met Owaisi

A few days ago Akhilesh Yadav had talked about making uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav a cabinet minister, but Shivpal Singh Yadav has taken a hard stand on this. Shivpal said that he himself will contest and win. Progressive Samajwadi Party (Lohia) Shivpal Singh Yadav will join the new coalition Partnership Sankalp Morcha (Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha). Shivpal Singh Yadav may soon meet Asaduddin Owaisi, who is involved in this front.

There is also a possibility of joining the Front in the Yogi government, Cabinet Minister Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party President Om Prakash Rajbhar, Asaduddin Owaisi and sometimes BSP's Babu Singh Kushwaha. With this, the Aam Aadmi Party can also join this front.

Meanwhile, Omprakash Rajbhar has clarified that Shivpal Singh Yadav will join the participation resolution resolution. Rajbhar said, “I have also met Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh”. will do.

According to Rajbhar “After this, Shivpal Yadav will be announced to join the participation resolution.” Rajbhar said that AAP has invited him for talks and “We invited you to join the Morcha.” He said. He said that AAP leader Sanjay Singh will talk to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the proposal. It is worth mentioning that Rajbhar has formed the Partnership Resolution Front in which he has become active in trying to mobilize small parties.