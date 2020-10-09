Changing Rooms revival | Makeover show headed to Channel 4

Iconic property makeover show Changing Rooms is returning to tv, with a brand new sequence formally commissioned by Channel 4.

The TV sequence sees two units of house owners from the identical neighbourhood work in opposition to the clock to renovate a room in one another’s homes, boasting full artistic management over their design.

They may every be supported by a workforce of DIY consultants and interior designers, with authentic star Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen returning to champion one facet, whereas an opposing inside designer will captain the opposite.

The unique sequence noticed quite a few bland rooms reworked into really outrageous areas, a few of which didn’t align with the style of these residing in them.

The show additionally goals to supply useful DIY and design suggestions, educating viewers how to craft eye-catching rooms on a price range, simply because it did throughout its preliminary eight-year run.

Becoming a member of the workforce behind this long-awaited revival is Lengthy Misplaced Household‘s Davina McCall, who can be changing authentic presenter Carol Smilie for the upcoming six-episode sequence.

McCall stated: “I’m so excited to be presenting Changing Rooms. It’s a traditional! It’s the right time to deliver it again, everybody goes DIY and decor mad! I can’t wait to see all of the superb transformations – I’d even get caught in myself if I’m allowed to be let unfastened with a paint brush!”

Llewelyn-Bowen added: “There’s no room for beige in our houses and, simply because it was within the ’90s, Changing Rooms is as soon as extra the homestyle antidote to Britain’s blues (and greys and taupes, and even Magnolia).

“It’s taken numerous coaxing to get me below the Changing Rooms banner as soon as extra, however nothing like as a lot coaxing because it’s going to take for me to squeeze these leather-based trousers again on.”

RadioTimes.com had beforehand reported that Channel 4 was eyeing a Changing Rooms revival, which initially ran on the BBC between 1996 and 2004.

