Changing rules of LPG gas, delivery of cylinders will not happen without OTP, will also affect your pocket

The rules related to LPG gas cylinders are going to change now. After this change your pocket is going to be affected. Along with this, security rules will also be tightened. Cylinders will not be given to customers without OTP since 1 November. Also, the process of home delivery will no longer be the same. According to reports, the oil companies are going to implement new delivery rules related to the new LPG cylinder to prevent gas theft and identify the right consumer. These new rules have been named Delivery Authentication Code (DAC). In the initial phase it will be implemented only in 100 smart cities. Also, the price of cylinders is going to change from November 1.

No code delivery

Tell that as before, now the cylinder will not be sent to your house just by booking. Rather a code (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number. After taking the cylinder to your delivery boy's house, you have to show that code to him. Otherwise, the delivery boy can cancel the delivery. At the same time, if you want to update the mobile number, then you can also update the mobile number from the delivery boy. Because his phone will have the facility of app, through which he will real time update your mobile number and send you the code on the new phone number, after which you can take delivery of your cylinder by showing that code.

Please tell that after the arrival of this facility, the biggest problem will be those whose information has been filled in the passbook, such as mobile number, home address, your name, if the mistake has been filled then your delivery can be stopped. Please tell that after the first 100 smart cities, this rule will be gradually implemented in other cities in a phased manner. Also, LPG companies fix gas prices on the first date of every month, in such a situation, you can see a change in the prices of your gas cylinders.