Changing the default browser in Windows 10 will be even easier: the 22H2 update will allow us to do it in one click

Microsoft wants you to use Edge as your default browser, it’s no secret. And for this, in addition to the improvements it has been receiving in recent months, the company has been more insistent than necessary when wondering about our default browser in Windows. In fact, in Windows 11, changing this option was no longer a click away until the signature was retracted.

From the company they want to facilitate this task again, at least in Windows 10. And it is that through the great update 22H2 of Windows 10, the operating system would again offer us the possibility to change the default browser instantly.

Changing the default browser in Windows 10 will be just a click away

The news is given thanks to the user Leopeva64 on Reddit, who has shown how to change default browser in just one click. This user has switched from Microsoft Edge to Google Chrome as the default browser using the notification that appears in Google’s browser to make it the default for the system.



Image: Leopeva64

Currently, to change the default browser in Windows 10, we must go to the default applications settings menu and change Microsoft Edge to the one of our preference. It is at this time that Microsoft gives the last push to try to make us change our minds and keep Edge through a warning.

With the Windows 10 22H2 update, which is due in September, the option to change your default browser would be even easier, as just by clicking on the pop-up in Chrome, we will make this browser default. This user’s test has been with the version of Chrome for developers and the mentioned update of Windows 10.

As mentioned from The Verge, this functionality would not be present in Windows 11so to change the default browser at the click of a button it would only be available in Windows 10 at the moment.

In Windows 11 we can change the default browser in a very similar way to Windows 10. To do this, we just have to go to the default applications menu and choose the one we want. However, after its launch, Microsoft made things more difficult for us, since we had to change one by one the browser with which each of the compatible formats was opened. Fortunately, after user complaints, Microsoft backed down and returned to the way of doing it that we knew in Windows 10.