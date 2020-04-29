Channel 4 announces new isolation exhibits, including a series where dogs spy on their celeb owners

Channel 4 might be releasing 5 model new exhibits throughout lockdown… including a series where pet dogs spy on their movie star owners.

Snoop Dogs will see cameras go contained in the houses of well-known faces throughout the nation, while connected to their pets. The 4 30-minute episodes will see celebrities’ pooches sniff out their owners’ secrets and techniques in what’s a actually barking mad premise.

As if that weren’t wild sufficient, the identities of the canine owners might be saved a secret till the tip of the episode so viewers can guess who they’re primarily based on the pup-arazzi’s useful work.

Talking of the new series, Channel 4’s Deputy Head of Options and Codecs Sean Doyle stated: “I didn’t need lockdown to stifle inventive conversations and Snoop Dogs is a good instance of a reactive and out of doors of the field fee.

“We’ve come up a splendidly ridiculous spin on filming in lockdown that solely Channel 4 might get away with. We hope households take pleasure in taking part in alongside while getting a wholesome dose of doggy mischief and celebrities’ lush properties and residential interiors.”

As introduced by the broadcaster’s Director of Programmes Ian Katz, the new commissions will all be produced while adhering to the federal government’s coronavirus pointers and canopy a big selection of subjects.

The new content material slate additionally contains Ramadan in Lockdown, which can have a look at how British Muslims are observing Ramadan in lockdown and culminate with an Eid particular to air subsequent month, and Coronavirus Heroes: Holding Britain Going, which can have a good time the folks working laborious to assist others throughout these difficult instances.

Plus, comic Tom Allen might be taking a have a look at the most effective adverts of the previous 65 years in Tom Allen: Advert Man, whereas Anna Richardson lifts the lid on lockdown intercourse and relationships in Intercourse Suggestions in Isolation.

All 5 programmes are anticipated to land on Channel 4 subsequent month.

