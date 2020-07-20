Channel 4 announces new reality show Good With Wood hosted by Mel Giedroyc

Mel Giedroyc will host a model new competitors sequence on Channel 4, which sees a gaggle of woodworkers go head-to-head on formidable tasks.

Boldly titled Good With Wood, the sequence will happen in a shocking woodland setting and every episode will job contestants with creating lovely tasks to very particular briefs.

These challenges will lead as much as the Large Construct, a considerable and imaginative construction that may come beneath scrutiny from a panel of professional judges.

The opponents shall be pushed to their artistic limits over the course of the show, as solely certainly one of them may have the honour of being topped winner.

Giedroyc mentioned: “Within the phrases of Ian Religion, the supervisor of Spinal Faucet, ‘… within the topsy-turvy world of heavy rock, having stable piece of wooden in your hand is usually helpful.’ I might add to that by saying that within the topsy-turvy world of 2020 IN GENERAL, having stable piece of wooden in your hand is just about ESSENTIAL.

“So, in the event you go all the way down to the woods at the moment, you’re in for a giant shock. Good With Wood goes to be one thing we will all lean on. I can’t wait to make like Edward Woodward and get WOODSWARD.”

The show follows within the footsteps of different specialised competitions like The Nice British Stitching Bee, The Large Flower Combat and, in fact, The Nice British Bake-Off (which Giedroyc co-hosted throughout its time on BBC One).

Good With Wood doesn’t have a confirmed air date. For those who’re in search of one thing else to look at, take a look at our TV Information.