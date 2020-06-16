Channel 4 Announces ‘Take Your Knee Off My Neck’ Lineup – Variety

U.Ok. broadcaster Channel 4 has confirmed the primary tranche of brief movies commissioned as a response to the killing of George Floyd.

The 5 shorts discover the impression of the killing on Black Britons and are by Black British filmmakers. The movies, below the collection title “Take Your Knee Off My Neck,” will air weeknights on Channel 4, its streaming service All 4 and its social channels starting Monday.

The movies embrace “My First Time,” which data testimonies from individuals who recall the primary time they had been racially abused; “The Shadow of Slavery,” the place Western Europe’s first elected Black mayor and protesters from Bristol focus on the impression of the toppling of Edward Colston’s statue; a brief with the working title “The Subsequent Step With George the Poet,” the place Peabody prize-winner George the Poet invitations the viewers to reimagine and redesign the long run publish George Floyd; an as-yet untitled brief wanting on the experiences of Black and minority ethnic medical doctors and nurses within the Nationwide Well being Service who’ve suffered racism; and one other untitled brief evaluating comedic skits from the civil rights motion of the 60s and 70s with associated comedy at present.

The movies had been commissioned by Channel 4 head of specialist factual, Fatima Salaria, and commissioning editors are Rita Daniels and Sacha Mirzoeff. They’re produced by Milk and Honey.

Daniels mentioned: “These 5 movies are highly effective responses to the occasions created by the killing of George Floyd, however what a disgrace we’re nonetheless having this dialogue 55 years after Martin Luther King marched from Selma to Montgomery.”

Mirzoeff mentioned: “These had been designed as movies of protest, not movies about protest. There’s no larger worldwide difficulty on the market and it felt key to reply shortly. Milk and Honey has labored across the clock to make movies of the very best high quality which don’t flinch from some painful truths.”

Channel 4 has dedicated to spend half of its remaining 2020 origination and improvement funds on small indies targeted on Black and Minority Ethnic points.