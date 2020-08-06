Channel 4 releases first look trailer for Inside Missguided: Made in Manchester

The trailer for model new Channel 4 sequence, Inside Missguided: Made in Manchester, has been launched solely to RadioTimes.com.

The 4-part sequence, which begins on August 12th, will invite viewers into the world of one of many UK’s largest on-line vogue retailers, Missguided, and reveal what it’s actually like for their younger, female-dominated workforce.

The clip begins by taking us into their Manchester workplaces, the place all of the enjoyable occurs.

“Manchester is opening its doorways to the most popular model in the style world!” the narrator says because the digital camera switches to one of many group members.

“It’s like stepping right into a loopy twister,” she says.

The shot then goes to one of many fashions slicing some shapes, as she rocks a lingerie piece.

“Right here’s my physique and I’m proudly owning this,” a employees member then yells.

The montage contains a cameo from The GC herself, Gemma Collins, as she says to the digital camera: “I’m clickbait, child!” whereas working it on set.

In one other clip, we see several types of fashions from plus dimension stars to supermodels rocking the assorted traces the model has to supply.

“That is what I stay for,” one of many women say, as one other displays on her success throughout the firm, saying: “I labored my means up and now I’m actually doing the dream job!”

“The ladies listed here are altering the face of vogue,” a 3rd says.

Channel 4

Nitin Passi, the corporate’s maverick proprietor, noticed his Manchester based mostly firm go from zero turnover to over 200 million a 12 months. However after eight years of monumental success, Missguided misplaced £26 million in 2017/2018.

The sequence will comply with the model as they double down their efforts and try a glitzy comeback – spending greater than ever earlier than to deliver the enterprise again to glory.

They opened marquee shops, sealed multi-million-pound collaboration offers with A-Checklist celebrities and continued to do battle with its vogue home rivals.

And now we’ll get to see all of it in motion. You may watch the trailer under.

Inside Missguided: Made in Manchester begins on Wednesday 12th August at 10pm on Channel 4, the entire sequence will likely be accessible on All 4 after the first episode. To see what’s on proper now, bear in mind to take a look at our TV Information.